Children who are living in homes containing toxic chemicals on the floor and furniture are exposed to higher concentrations of harmful semi-volatile organic compounds (SVOCs) in their urine or blood. ©Shutterstock

You may keep a track of your weight, mental health and lead a healthy lifestyle but your home can be acting as a breeding ground for a number of germs and bacteria, majority of which remains unnoticed that can harm your health and can even put your family more at risk of various health ailments. According to a study carried out by Duke University, children who are living in homes containing toxic chemicals on the floor and furniture are exposed to higher concentrations of harmful semi-volatile organic compounds (SVOCs) in their urine or blood as compared to those without these materials.

The study noted that, flame-retardant polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) which are present in a sofa’s foam can increase the concentration of PBDEs by up to six times in children’s blood serum. These compounds are associated with neurodevelopment delays, cancer, obesity and other diseases. Furthermore, children who were living in homes which had vinyl flooring, experienced 15-fold higher concentration of benzyl butyl phthalate metabolite (a chemical compound linked with respiratory disorders, reproductive disorders and skin irritations) in their urine as against those children with no vinyl flooring.

Here, there are a few hidden places where the toxins can hide, which are capable of causing mutliple disorders in children.

Triclosan. This antibacterial agent is found in most of the liquid dishwashing cleaners which can boost the growth of drug-resistant bacteria in your body. A further study is also underway to determine whether it can upset your hormonal function. Experts suggest that you should avoid using antibacterial products with triclosan and opt for simple cleaners and soaps for home use.

Ammonia. The common polishing agents used in bathroom, sinks and glass cleaning is ammonia which is a potent irritant that can directly affect elderly and those who are suffering from asthma. People who are more exposed to ammonia are more at risk of developing chronic bronchitis.

Chlorine. You may use this chemical as laundry whiteners, toilet bowl cleaners and it can be found in household tap water. It can affect your health as a respiratory irritant at an acute level and can also lead to chronic effects such as thyroid disrupter.

Sodium hydroxide. If you come in contact with this chemical, it can cause severe burns. Also, inhaling sodium hydroxide can affect your throat, resulting in sore throat which can last for multiple days. It can be found in oven cleaners or drain openers.