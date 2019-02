When your blood sugar level goes up, it affects your body in various ways. One of the most common organs that gets affected is your eyes. If you are suffering from diabetes, you may develop abnormal blood vessels in the back of your eyes. This can cause vision problems and if you do not treat it on time, it can cause diabetic retinopathy and hamper your vision. If you experience, pain in your eyes, blurry vision, blind spots, floaters, flashes and lights, you need to visit your doctor as soon as possible.