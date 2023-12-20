These Are Sure-Shot Signs Your Child May Need Braces

Many people wear braces early on in their life in order to correct some dental issues, mostly that of crooked teeth. According to Cleveland Clinic, braces can take care of gapped, rotated or crowded teeth as well. They use "mild, constant pressure to shift your teeth into their proper positions over time", and the exact way that this happens depends on the type of braces you choose.

Cleveland Clinic further mentions that there are several types of braces, and the one that is best for you will depend on the issue you have, the severity of your condition and your personal preferences.

Taking to Instagram, Dr Chirag Arun Chamria, a dentist, explained that there are some signs that indicate you may need to wear braces in life. It is all about the alignment of the teeth. A child should ideally have gaps between their milk teeth, the expert said, adding that it is common for there to be gaps. "These gaps suggest that the larger permanent teeth will likely have sufficient space to grow in properly."

In the absence of gaps in milk teeth, there may potentially arise a need for braces in the future, as it suggests "limited space for the larger permanent teeth", Dr Chamria said.

He also said that when teenagers have crooked teeth, it is unlikely that proper alignment will happen on its own. "If you're a teenager with crooked teeth, self-correction is uncommon. It is advisable to consult with an orthodontist for proper assessment and guidance," said the expert.

According to the doctor, ensuring regular dental check-ups during childhood and adolescence is crucial to monitor dental development. "Consulting an orthodontist when any of these signs are observed can lead to timely interventions, including the potential recommendation for braces. Early intervention often enhances the effectiveness and efficiency of orthodontic treatments," he concluded.

