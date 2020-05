Thanks to a sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle, there are many diseases that affect people around the world. One such lifestyle disease is hypertension or high blood pressure. This is a condition that can be easily managed and even reversed. But for this, you need to take proper medication and consciously modify your diet and lifestyle. This is a silent condition because the signs and symptoms are very subtle. Most of the time, you may miss it completely. Once diagnosed, it does not really cause any serious or visible problems. This is one reason why people become complacent about its management. This is dangerous and must be avoided at all costs. Here, Dr Sudhir Pillai, consultant cardiologist, P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mumbai, talks about some facts of this condition which can help one to deal with it better. Also Read - World Hypertension Day 2020: Why yoga is a must for managing prehypertension

1. You may not have hypertension even though it runs in your family

We all believe that hypertension runs in the family. If our ancestors had it, we would inevitably end up having it, which makes us lenient in making lifestyle choices. But this might not be true, always. In 90 percent of cases, the cause of hypertension cannot be ascertained, and it turns out to be secondary hypertension. However, one can't rule out the genetic linkage and family history and some are preconditioned to suffer from same. But it is not like the rule of mathematics that you need to have it. Other than genetics, one s BMI, metabolism and other physiological factors are also responsible for the same. So, let s not blame genetics alone.

2. Stopping hypertension medications could be dangerous

Medications for hypertensive patients are akin to insulin for diabetics. Like you cannot stop taking insulin if you are a diabetic, you can t do the same with your high blood pressure pills. However, if the cause of your hypertension is an underlying health condition like thyroid, obesity, endocrine issues, snoring or sleep apnoea then treating these conditions can help limiting hypertension medication. Borderline hypertension can also be dealt with correct diet and exercise. But if it is secondary hypertension, where the numbers are shooting up and there isn t any reversible pattern, in that case, medication should be taken lifelong.

Remember, medications for high blood pressure is prescribed to keep the condition in check. So, if your numbers come down from 170/180 to 110/80 and you stop taking medication, especially the beta blockers prescribed to treat hypertension, your blood pressure can shoot up to 200/180, which is called reactive hypertension. Reactive hypertension can be potentially dangerous and lead to stroke or heart attack. Restarting high blood pressure medication can be a good idea even if you were off it for a while. However, it is better to check with your doctor before restarting to know if you still need the same dosage or higher.

3. It is not salt that is harmful, but the component sodium

For people who are suffering from hypertension or high blood pressure cutting down on salt help improve their condition. While it is true but that is just a half-hearted approach. Salt is definitely the white culprit, but it is not salt that needs to be blamed entirely for the raging pressure. Every individual has a unique ability to control salt in their body. Salt consist of two components sodium and chloride. It is sodium intake that needs to be checked. Even processed foods and preservatives are high in sodium content. The aim should be to limit sodium intake and not just salt consciously. Here are nine hidden sources of sodium that you should know about.

4. There is no perfect blood pressure

If you thought 120/90 is the perfect blood pressure and you are striving hard to attain it, know that there is no perfect blood pressure reading. Blood pressure is measured as an average taken over a spectrum of the population. Like there is no one skin colour that matches all, but shades of a tone, every individual have a different reading of their blood pressure. A doctor has to measure your blood pressure numerous times to get your correct reading. Doctor s don t prescribe medication when the first time you walk in unless it is as high as 180/90 and needs immediate attention.

Measuring hypertension is not just about the reading, it also takes into consideration the BMI, height, weight, race and geography of a population. So for some population spectrum 120/90 could be normal and for others, it might be 150/90 or even 170/90. So, when the doctor takes your blood pressure and the top number remains 140 consistently say even after four times of checking and the lower above 80 then probably 140/90 is your normal blood pressure and there is nothing to fret about it.

However, there is also a fear of registering white coat blood pressure, where the pressure goes up by 10 or 20 percent when you visit the doctor s clinic in response to stress. In such cases, an angular BP monitoring machine is given to the patient, which helps to record the pressure throughout the night to get the correct reading. Know the right way to measure blood pressure.

5. It is not necessary to monitor your blood pressure throughout the day

Unlike blood sugar it is not necessary to monitor high blood pressure throughout the day. Remember blood pressure keeps fluctuating throughout the day as it is a stress response. Never will your blood pressure be the same for 24 hours. Remember, if there are no fluctuations in your blood pressure you will in fact collapse. Unless you are a stroke survivor, recuperating from a heart failure or have badly controlled hypertension, monitoring your blood pressure throughout the day and fretting about it is not necessary.

6. Wine can t make your heart health better or worse

There are various studies on the internet doing the round that wine can help you keep your heart healthy because of the flavonoids present in them. However, in reality, its efficiency cannot be pledged. So if you love wine and have a heart condition better go slow. Remember, wine is not your medicine.

7. Eating fruits and vegetables can keep your heart healthy but can t treat hypertension

Many people think eating healthy, like loading on vegetables and fruits can help them be off medications forever. While eating fruits and vegetables is necessary to give your body the required nutrition to function and thrive well, depending on them to treat a condition like hypertension isn t advisable. Like if you think vegetables rich in nitrate can dilate your blood vessels and help control blood pressure, know that you have to eat them by kilos which isn t possible. However, follow a balanced diet for nutrition and medications to keep your heart healthy.

