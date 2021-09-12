- Health A-Z
As written in the holy Bhagavad Gita, Yoga or "Yog" is a practice to improve oneself physically and mentally both. It is a matter of pride that Yog has its origin from India and today it's widely practiced and recognized by global countries. In the recent times of this on-going health crisis wherein COVID-19 has taken a toll, nothing holds more value than a healthy lifestyle for overall well-being. After recovering from any disease, people find it difficult to get back on their routine because of slow healing process. Besides proper food and quality sleep, adding Yoga to daily routine is highly recommended by healthcare professionals and experts for speedy recovery after suffering from any disease.
Yoga offers numerous rewards that improve our healthiness and secures our peace of mind. It improves our performance at workplace, has a positive impact on our personal relationships and helps us to maintain harmony with the surroundings in which we live. Today, millions of human beings who have fortunately recovered from several health crises especially COVID-19, which primarily attacks the human respiratory system, must be thinking on how to regain their strength back. The answer to this question is daily practice of Yoga. This is an excellent aid during the convalescence period/process, as it helps to boost energy instantly. For anyone recovering from a dreaded disease, it is important that they slowly aim to regain their fitness through adapting different ways such as therapies, breathing exercises, meditation etc apart from medicinal support.
With the evolving practices of Yoga, Therapeutic yog and Ayurveda can be a true healer for recovering patients. It refers to the application of techniques and practices to support people facing physical and mental health challenges. Conditions such as physical ailments, allergies or for that matter emotional distress can be treated by this practice. For example, it has been seen that some women after delivering a baby suffers post pregnancy depression, doctors in this case may recommend meditation and yoga to treat their condition. In simple terms, therapeutic yoga practice is an amalgamation of modern-day knowledge and traditional practices combined together to deliver a holistic health benefit.
Here are some benefits of yoga through which one can gradually improve their overall health and well-being:
(This article is authored by Mr Abhishek Otwal, Yoga expert)
