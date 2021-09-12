Therapeutic Yoga And Its Benefits While Recovering From Injuries And Illnesses

Yoga has many benefits especially if you are recovering from any illness or injury. Read on to know how daily practice can boost your overall health.

As written in the holy Bhagavad Gita, Yoga or "Yog" is a practice to improve oneself physically and mentally both. It is a matter of pride that Yog has its origin from India and today it's widely practiced and recognized by global countries. In the recent times of this on-going health crisis wherein COVID-19 has taken a toll, nothing holds more value than a healthy lifestyle for overall well-being. After recovering from any disease, people find it difficult to get back on their routine because of slow healing process. Besides proper food and quality sleep, adding Yoga to daily routine is highly recommended by healthcare professionals and experts for speedy recovery after suffering from any disease.

Benefits of yoga during recovery from disease

Yoga offers numerous rewards that improve our healthiness and secures our peace of mind. It improves our performance at workplace, has a positive impact on our personal relationships and helps us to maintain harmony with the surroundings in which we live. Today, millions of human beings who have fortunately recovered from several health crises especially COVID-19, which primarily attacks the human respiratory system, must be thinking on how to regain their strength back. The answer to this question is daily practice of Yoga. This is an excellent aid during the convalescence period/process, as it helps to boost energy instantly. For anyone recovering from a dreaded disease, it is important that they slowly aim to regain their fitness through adapting different ways such as therapies, breathing exercises, meditation etc apart from medicinal support.

Healing with therapeutic yoga and Ayurveda

With the evolving practices of Yoga, Therapeutic yog and Ayurveda can be a true healer for recovering patients. It refers to the application of techniques and practices to support people facing physical and mental health challenges. Conditions such as physical ailments, allergies or for that matter emotional distress can be treated by this practice. For example, it has been seen that some women after delivering a baby suffers post pregnancy depression, doctors in this case may recommend meditation and yoga to treat their condition. In simple terms, therapeutic yoga practice is an amalgamation of modern-day knowledge and traditional practices combined together to deliver a holistic health benefit.

Yoga for health and well-being

Here are some benefits of yoga through which one can gradually improve their overall health and well-being:

Transition from one asana to another increases blood flow and circulation throughout the body leading to improved oxygen supply to the brain and other organs, promoting a healthy skin and cell growth.

When people exercise, their natural immunity gets a boost. According to yoga experts, naturopathic therapeutics like yoga encourage bringing the body back into balance.

Encouraging relaxation by way of yoga has the potential to help people sleep better, especially those who are coping with any disease.

Thearupatic Meditation: Relaxation and mindfulness are the focus of meditation when it is combined with yoga poses. The yoga therapist attempts to calm the body and mind by providing a guided visualization intended to bring inner peace.

Yoga offers people a holistic way to unwind and relax. By practicing a simple sequence daily, the mind and body will naturally produce endorphins and release tension, therefore relaxing the mind.

(This article is authored by Mr Abhishek Otwal, Yoga expert)