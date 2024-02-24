The Vital Role Of Awareness In Organ Donation: A Call To Action For India

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
A vital aspect of healthcare that saves many lives every year is organ donation. Despite its life-changing potential, there remains a significant gap between the number of individuals in need of organ transplants and the availability of organs. Several factors contribute to this low rate, including a lack of awareness, religious and cultural beliefs, family objections, and fears of mutilation. As awareness grows, there is hope for a positive shift in the organ donation landscape in India.
To contribute to this life-saving cause, individuals can register online with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO)/ state organizations or complete a form at a hospital or donation organization. An organ donor card carried at all times signals the individual's commitment to this selfless act. Notifying family members of one's wish to be an organ donor is essential. These advance directives make it easy for the next of kin and loved ones to make the decision about organ donation and honour the individual's wish after death.
Organ donation has the transformative power to save lives and provide solace to grieving families. By elevating awareness, dispelling myths, and streamlining processes, India has the potential to overcome the challenges hindering organ donation. Through collective efforts, the nation can pave the way for a brighter, healthier future for those awaiting transplants, emphasizing the critical role of awareness in this life-saving endeavour.
(Dr Kishore GSB, Senior Consultant & Clinical Lead & Dr Piyush Kumar Sinha, Senior Consultant, Department of HPB Surgery & Liver Transplantation, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore, have verified this article)
