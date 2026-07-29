The silent threat of hepatitis: Why young Indians can't afford to ignore it

Hepatitis often develops silently, with few or no symptoms until significant liver damage has already occurred. Experts say early screening, vaccination and timely treatment are essential to protect liver health especially among young Indians who may unknowingly be at risk.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Elankumaran Krishnan

Why Hepatitis Screening Should Start Before Symptoms Appear, Especially for Young Indians

Liver disease is commonly associated with visible jaundice, abdominal swelling or the long-term consequences of excessive alcohol consumption. Yet some of its most consequential forms including chronic hepatitis B, hepatitis C and metabolic liver disease can progress quietly for years without producing obvious warning signs.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Elankumaran Krishnan, Liver Transplant Specialist & Head of the Liver Diseases and Transplantation Institute at Apollo Hospitals Chennai, explained that this absence of symptoms often creates a false sense of reassurance. A person may feel healthy, maintain a normal body weight and even have liver-enzyme levels within the laboratory reference range while still carrying an undiagnosed viral infection or excess fat in the liver. By the time symptoms emerge, the underlying damage may already be advanced.

A Growing Inflammatory and Metabolic Crisis

Hepatitis simply means inflammation of the liver. While public health programmes have spent decades fighting viral hepatitis, particularly hepatitis B and C, India is also confronting a growing burden of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease, or MASLD.

Viral hepatitis and metabolic liver disease are different conditions with different causes, diagnostic pathways and treatments. What they share is the ability, in some patients, to cause persistent liver injury and progressive scarring without obvious early symptoms. If left undetected or inadequately managed, both can progress to fibrosis, cirrhosis and, in some cases, liver cancer.

At the heart of metabolic liver disease is a disruption in how the body processes and stores energy. Insulin resistance, abdominal fat, abnormal cholesterol levels and elevated blood sugar can cause fat to accumulate in the liver, sometimes leading to inflammation.

These changes are closely linked to modern lifestyles, including diets high in refined carbohydrates, prolonged sitting, inadequate sleep and chronic stress. Alcohol use can further compound the risk, particularly when metabolic abnormalities or viral infection are already present.

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Viral hepatitis presents a different challenge. Hepatitis B and C may remain clinically silent for years, even as they gradually damage the liver. This makes timely, risk-based testing important, particularly for people with recognised exposure risks or unexplained abnormalities in their liver health.

The Indian Paradox: Physical Health vs. Internal Wellness

What makes liver inflammation so difficult to track in India is that it regularly defies visible signs of illness. In Western nations, fatty liver and chronic inflammation typically follow a high body mass index (BMI). In India, however, people frequently develop severe metabolic hepatitis while maintaining a completely normal weight. Someone who looks perfectly fit on the outside can still carry active, progressive liver injury underneath.

This happens largely because Indian populations tend to have a higher percentage of body fat even at lower weights. When you combine this genetic tendency with modern, inactive habits and processed diets, you get the perfect storm for silent, early liver damage.

The Most Ignored Stage of Disease

Many young adults get a routine ultrasound, see a diagnosis of Grade 1 fatty liver, and completely brush it off. Similarly, viral infections like Hepatitis B and C can live quietly in the bloodstream for thirty years without ever causing a fever or jaundice.

Because the liver is a highly resilient organ that does not easily signal pain, people routinely ignore these early stages of inflammation. Yet, this early phase is exactly when treatment works best. Left alone, chronic hepatitis quietly advances from mild inflammation to permanent scarring, eventually causing liver failure or liver cancer.

Not every person with fatty liver will develop advanced liver disease. However, the finding should be treated as an opportunity to assess metabolic risk, alcohol consumption and other possible causes of liver injury. The presence of diabetes, obesity, abnormal cholesterol or hypertension can increase the likelihood of progression.

Chronic hepatitis B and C also require appropriate clinical evaluation, even in the absence of symptoms. Without timely diagnosis and follow-up, persistent infection can gradually lead to permanent scarring, liver failure or liver cancer in some patients.

A substantial proportion of advanced liver disease can either be prevented or its progression reduced through hepatitis B vaccination, timely diagnosis, appropriate antiviral treatment and sustained management of metabolic risk.

When Routine Reports Are Misleading

Even though health checkups are growing more popular, we are often ordering the wrong tests. Many people assume that a normal blood report means their liver is in perfect shape.

To get an accurate picture of liver health, a screening must cover multiple bases. A proper checkup requires Hepatitis B and C screening, a Liver Function Test, and an abdominal ultrasound. Because liver enzymes can stay within normal limits during active inflammation, ultrasound imaging and viral blood tests are crucial to catch the early signs. For those facing higher risk factors, advanced tools like a FibroScan can quickly measure the exact level of liver stiffness.

A Window of Reversibility and Cure

The good news is that if you catch liver inflammation early, the organ has an incredible ability to repair itself. For metabolic hepatitis, consistent lifestyle adjustments yield massive benefits. Losing just 7 to 10 percent of your body weight can completely clear out fat deposits and halt active inflammation.

For viral hepatitis, we have highly effective solutions. We can prevent Hepatitis B entirely with a safe, accessible vaccine series. For individuals living with Hepatitis C, modern medicine offers highly effective, direct-acting oral antivirals that can completely cure the infection in just a few weeks.

Outside of rare genetic conditions, the progression of hepatitis is highly controllable, provided we find it early.

The Cost of Waiting

The foundations of liver health are simple: a nutritious diet, regular movement, proper screening, vaccination, and avoiding toxins like alcohol.

The belief that we can live recklessly in our twenties and thirties and simply fix our health later in life is a highly dangerous myth. By the time hepatitis causes visible symptoms, the opportunity to easily reverse the damage has usually passed.

The most effective strategy is to step in while the disease is completely silent and the liver is still healthy enough to recover. Take the initiative to get tested, complete your vaccinations, and build the daily habits that keep your liver strong. The daily choices we make seem small right now, but their impact on our long-term health is absolute.