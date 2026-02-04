The Science of Sleep: How Nutraceuticals Work With Your Circadian Rhythm

The Science of Sleep: How Nutraceuticals and Supplements Support Your Circadian Rhythm for Deep, Restful Sleep? Dr. Ganesh Viswanathan, Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, KIMSHEALTH Thiruvananthapuram, explains it all.

Sleep, a precisely aligned biological process, is regulated by the circadian rhythm, the body's internal 24-hour clock that aligns sleep, hormones, metabolism, and brain function with the natural light-dark cycle. Sleep feels natural when this pattern is in balance. Sleeping frequently becomes prolonged when disrupted by stress, unpredictable schedules, or high screen usage.

Nutraceuticals have gained popularity recently as gentle sleep aids. Beyond basic nutrition, nutraceuticals are nutrients or biologically active ingredients that are isolated from foods or plants and have the potential to sustain optimal health and benefit. Many sleep nutraceuticals are freely available over-the-counter and are designed to promote the body's natural sleep mechanisms rather than force sedation, in contrast to prescription sleeping medications.

Sleep Hormones And Circadian Rhythm

When dusk sets in and light starts to fade, the brain signals the release of melatonin. Melatonin is the hormone that makes the body ready for sleep. In contrast, cortisol increases early in the morning to promote alertness. Regular timings and a fine balance of these hormones contribute to a healthy sleep cycle. Stress, however, can raise cortisol levels at night, delaying the production of melatonin which makes it harder to fall asleep.

These biological processes are supported by a number of over-the-counter nutraceuticals. Melatonin is a popular over-the-counter sleep aid and it helps signal the brain that it is time to sleep. It is especially useful for sleep problems caused by changes in body such as jet lag or work shift. Rather than being a treatment for chronic insomnia, melatonin is especially effective for circadian rhythm disturbances such as jet lag and shift-work related sleep problems. Magnesium is another widely used supplement for sleep support.

The Importance of Lifestyle And Timing

The effectiveness of nutraceuticals relies on timing. It is better to take calming supplements at night and avoid anything stimulating before sleep. Nutraceuticals are most effective when combined it with healthy regular habits such as proper sleep schedules, reduced nighttime light exposure, proper physical activity, and balanced meal timing.

A Supportive But Not Forceful, Approach

Nutraceuticals cannot be treated as instant remedies. Their benefit lies in helping the body's natural rhythm, helping sleep manifest as a biological process rather than a chemically induced state. When used carefully, readily available OTC nutraceuticals can play an important role in giving a proper sleep that feels good and natural.

