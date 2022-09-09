The Royal Disease Hemophilia: A Condition First Spotted in Royal Blood

The longest- serving monarch of England, Queen Elizabeth II, took her last breath on Thursday at her Scottish estate. The Queen, who was in her mid-90s, had been suffering from chronic health conditions that mostly affect the elderly. It is a good day to remember that even the royalty is not free from the cycle of sickness and death. In fact, it must be interesting to know that a certain health condition affecting the blood was first traced to royal blood. The condition has a name Hemophilia or the Royal Disease.

The Royals have not just passed great rulers down the bloodline but also a rare condition that prevents clotting of blood. The disease was traced to Queen Victoria who was the first recorded carrier of the disease.

Hemophilia or the Royal Disease

Hemophilia is an inherited bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly. The condition can turn life-threatening as the affected person can suffer spontaneous bleeding following an injury or even a surgery.

In typical cases, people suffering from the condition lack proteins that contribute to clotting like Factor VIII or Factor (IX). These clotting factors work with platelets to form blood clots and is absent in people suffering from the condition. It also means that the person is more prone to internal bleeding and injuries over a long period of time. The condition also has types depending upon the factor missing. Among the types are Type A, Type B and Type C. Type A and C are more common than Type B, which was first reported in 1952 in a man named Christmas. Hence, this rare condition is also called Christmas disease.

Gene changer

The disorder is genetic in nature and is caused by mutation or change in some genes. These genes are located on the X chromosome (genetic material that determines sex of the person). Sons usually inherit the disease from their mother as they inherit X chromosomes from them. A male is usually symptomatic if he receives the affected genetic material. Daughters on the other hand can just be a carrier of the affected gene and may or may not show any symptoms.

How to know if you have the gene

As per Medanta Healthcare, there are some subtle symptoms that might show up within the first 18 months of childbirth and may require you or your child to get tested for the disease:

Bleeding in the head at the time of birth

Bruised or swollen joints while learning how to walk

Frequent nose bleeds and bruises at minor injuries

Bleeding gums or in urine and stool

Royal history of the disease

Queen Victoria's legacy was not limited to politics and culture. When the Queen took the throne in 1837, she brought to the throne this royal marker that was passed down through generations from her own family to the farthest reaches of the German, Spanish, and Russian courts. It is believed that the Queen had passed the trait on to three of her nine children. Her son Leopold died of a hemorrhage after a fall when he was 30. Her daughters Alice and Beatrice passed it on to several of their children. The disease was carried through various royal family members for three generations after Victoria and then suddenly disappeared.