Vitamin D is unique in the sense that it functions more like a hormone. Every cell in your body has a receptor for it. Did you know that your body makes this vitamin from cholesterol when your skin is exposed to sunlight? That is why so many health professionals say that you need to get out more often in sunlight. But now, thanks to the current lockdown because of COVID-19, enjoying the outdoors is a distant dream. Almost all of us are cooped up inside our homes. The worst thing is that nobody knows for how long this lockdown will be in force. With the COVID-19 contagion showing no signs of abating, we may very well need to prepare ourselves for the long haul.

Vitamin D is important not only for your immunity but also for overall health. It will keep depression away and increase your energy levels. Moreover, your bone health depends on this nutrient. This is because it helps your body absorb calcium which is so necessary for strong bones. It is essential for preserving bone mass. The sun is, no doubt, the best source of vitamin D. But now, because of the lockdown, you cannot go outside. So, you need to look at a few dietary sources of this nutrient and include them in your daily diet.

Here are a few foods that will give you your daily requirement of this nutrient.

FOOD SOURCES OF VITAMIN D

There are very few foods that contain this nutrient. Most food items are fortified with vitamin D. Here let us look at a few natural foods that contain vitamin D.

Fatty fish

Among the natural foods that contain this nutrient, you can go for fatty fish like salmon and sardines. In fact, one serving of salmon can give you 32 per cent of your daily requirement of this nutrient. Other seafood that you can eat are shrimps and herrings.

Eggs

Include eggs in your daily diet. Egg yolks are a good source of vitamin D. But choose your eggs with care because the vitamin D levels in egg yolk depend on sun exposure and the vitamin D content of chicken feed. Eggs from chickens who get vitamin-D-enriched feed may have up to 6,000 IU of vitamin D per yolk, which is a lot.

Mushrooms

We can safely say that mushrooms are the only natural plant source of this nutrient. Just like humans, mushrooms too can synthesize this nutrient when exposed to sunlight. So add some wild mushrooms to your diet.

Cod liver oil

If you are not very fond of fish, try taking cod liver oil. This is an excellent source of vitamin D and just one teaspoon can give you 56 per cent of your daily requirement of this nutrient. But remember that it is also a rich source of vitamin A, which in high amounts can be toxic.

OTHER SOURCES OF VITAMIN D

Other than the above natural food choices, you can go in for fortified milk and cereals. Nowadays, you also get this nutrient fortified yogurt in the market and also orange juice. You can easily add these food items to your regular diet. Alternatively, you may also start taking vitamin D supplements. But consult your doctor before you do this.

