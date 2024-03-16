The North Indian Diet May Increase Your Risk Of Hypertension, Cardiovascular Diseases And Kidney Problems: Study Explains How

The PGIMER study reveled that North Indian cuisine has enormous amounts of sodium and phosphorus and are very low in certain other nutrients. This makes the food dishes not as healthy as we thought it to be.

Does your mouth begin to salivate when you think of butter chicken, butter naan, daal makhani or chole bhature? Well, why would it not. All these dishes are famous, delicious and irresistible. All these above mentioned cuisines belong typically to North India and are famous across the region, country and also the world. Up until today, we thought that these dishes are harmless and may actually be healthy for you. Almost all North Indian families eat these dishes on a daily basis as it is their staple diet. But, a new study conducted at The George Institute for Global Health India in collaboration with the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) revealed that these foods are the opposite of healthy, especially if taken frequently.

What Happens To The Body When You Eat North Indian Food?

Increased Risk Of Hypertension

Dishes like butter naan, chole bhature and other north Indian diets contains a very high amount of sodium in them. High salt consumption risks the increase of blood pressure leading to hypertension. When their is high salt intake, the body hold water in order to dilute it. Because of this, the volume of blood also increases the amount of fluid surrounding the cells. The heart at this moment needs to work harder and this is what causes hypertension.

Increased Risk Of Cardiovascular Diseases

Increased Risk Of Chronic Kidney Disease

Low Protein Content

Foods like naan, chole bhature and parathas are very low on protein and high in salt, oil and butter. This increase the risk of obesity and weight gain and less muscle mass.

Low Potassium Content

Excess consumption of foods rich in phosphorus will cause weak and brittle bones. Phosphorus draws the calcium out of your bones and weakens them. Thus, if you want healthy bones, eat less phosphorus and more calcium-rich foods.