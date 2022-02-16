- Health A-Z
It is a no-brainer that regular health check-ups help one to keep a track of his/her health. Going for regular tests and screening can help you detect certain diseases like cancer at an early stage and treat it early. Thus, you will be able to treat it at the right time and be able to lead a healthy life. Early detection can improve the survival rate of cancer patients, lower morbidity and mortality rates. In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite, Dr Tanveer Abdul Majeed, a Surgical Oncologist, Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur, elaborated on how early detection of a disease or ailment can be a boon for the patient.
Dr Majeed said, "People often end up neglecting their health owing to hectic schedules and fast-paced lives. Hence, one may suffer from cancer, heart diseases, mental health issues, diabetes and other hormonal imbalances. Going for regular health check-ups and cancer screenings is essential for everyone irrespective of age, gender, or occupation."
All screening procedure should be diligently followed as per norms and any deviation should be avoided unless agreed upon by health care personnel. This will come a long way in not only preventing and treatment of all killer diseases but also decreasing the health care and financial burden in our country.
