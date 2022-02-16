The Importance Of Regular Health Check-Ups And Timely Treatment

Due to hectic schedules, we often neglect our health. But it is important to go for regular health check-ups as it will help detect health problems even before they start.

It is a no-brainer that regular health check-ups help one to keep a track of his/her health. Going for regular tests and screening can help you detect certain diseases like cancer at an early stage and treat it early. Thus, you will be able to treat it at the right time and be able to lead a healthy life. Early detection can improve the survival rate of cancer patients, lower morbidity and mortality rates. In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite, Dr Tanveer Abdul Majeed, a Surgical Oncologist, Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur, elaborated on how early detection of a disease or ailment can be a boon for the patient.

Dr Majeed said, "People often end up neglecting their health owing to hectic schedules and fast-paced lives. Hence, one may suffer from cancer, heart diseases, mental health issues, diabetes and other hormonal imbalances. Going for regular health check-ups and cancer screenings is essential for everyone irrespective of age, gender, or occupation."

4 reasons why regular health check-up are important

Talking about the importance of regular health check-ups and timely treatment, Dr Majeed highlighted these points:

Timely health check-ups will help one detect problems even before they start. When cancer is detected at an early stage, it can be treated effectively, and one can resume back to his/her normal routine. If you have a family history of cancer or heart problems, then go for specified regular health check-ups and screenings.

Detection of fatal health conditions or diseases at an early stage will not only lower the risk of extensive surgical procedures but may avoid adjuvant treatment in the form of radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

It is not only cancer, but doctors will be able to detect hypercholesterolemia, diabetes, cancer, high blood pressure, anaemia, as well as heart disease (CAD). Many conditions can be promptly detected with regular and early health screening and tackled.

Women should remember that they need to perform breast self-examination to detect signs of breast cancer at an early stage and advised to undertake regular mammograms.

Men also need to take good care by going for a prostate screening test in the form of monitoring of serial PSA [Prostate Specific Antigen] and if need be, a Transrectal Ultrasound [TRUS].

The last word

All screening procedure should be diligently followed as per norms and any deviation should be avoided unless agreed upon by health care personnel. This will come a long way in not only preventing and treatment of all killer diseases but also decreasing the health care and financial burden in our country.