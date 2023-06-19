The Importance of a Father in a Child's Life: Why Do We Need Dad Beside Us While Growing Up?

Practo, one of the leading integrated digital healthcare companies revealed that pediatric consultations by men have grown by 40% in the last 5 years.

In recent years, there has been a noticeable and encouraging shift in the incremental role of fathers in routine care and seeking consultations for their children. One significant factor contributing to this change is the growing recognition of the importance of paternal involvement in a child's life. Research has consistently shown that children who have actively involved fathers tend to experience numerous benefits, including better cognitive development, emotional well-being, and social competence. In this article, we explore the importance of a father in the life of a child and the hidden negative effects of his absence. To understand the dad's role better, we spoke to Dr Shiv Dubey, MD - Pediatrics, MBBS, Consults on Practo. Here is what he has to say:

The Daddy Factor: How Fathers Support Development

Acknowledging the health benefits, fathers are increasingly taking a more proactive stance in caregiving and healthcare decision-making. The rise of online consultations has also played a crucial role in facilitating fathers' involvement. Tons of virtual healthcare platforms that are available today have made it easier for parents, regardless of gender, to seek medical advice and consultations conveniently from their homes. Society's evolving attitudes and cultural norms are leading to more inclusive parenting duties and increased involvement of fathers in their children's well-being. This positive development strengthens family bonds and fosters a nurturing environment for children to thrive. By actively engaging in their children's well-being, fathers are setting a positive example for future generations of equally involved and caring parents.

"The evolving societal attitudes and cultural norms have led to a remarkable shift, empowering fathers to play a more active and integral role in routine care for their children. This accessibility has empowered fathers to actively participate in their children's healthcare management, seeking professional guidance, and contributing to decision-making processes. Whether it's scheduling appointments, discussing symptoms, or obtaining prescriptions, fathers are embracing the opportunity to take an active role in their children's health," said Dr Shiv Dubey.

5 Important Ways Fathers Impact Child Development

Depictions of the involvement or the role of dads in popular culture push the stereotype of fathers as incompetent, emotionally disconnected, and sometimes 'secondary' parents who are not nearly as important to their children as their mothers. However, as discussed above, fathers are equally important for a child as their mothers, and here is a list of reasons why. We have listed all 5 factors where the father's involvement can impact the child's development.

Increase intellect Boost confidence Someone to look up to Provide a different perspective Feel the love

Understanding how a father can help a child mentally and boost his health is therefore important. In case you have something to add to this, feel free to write it down in the comment section below.

