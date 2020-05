The humble garlic, that we use to spice up our foods, comes with some amazing health benefits. Many researchers agree that garlic, which has been used for thousands of years to treat numerous diseases in traditional medicine, can reduce the risk of developing certain kinds of cancers, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes. Researchers from the University of Louisville say that consuming garlic helps counteract age-related changes in gut bacteria associated with memory problems. The benefit comes from allyl sulfide, a compound that is present in garlic. According to researchers, ‘dietary administration of garlic containing allyl sulfide could help maintain healthy gut microorganisms and improve cognitive health in the elderly’. Another study at the University of Oregon, Linus Pauling Institute, says that whenever you crush or chop a clove of garlic , it releases organosulfur compounds (including allicin). This provides several health benefits. Also Read - A handful of peanuts a day can keep heart disease and cancer away

Here, let us look at a few health benefits of this food that was used by ancient civilisations like the Egyptians, Babylonians, Greeks, Romans and Chinese to treat a range of health disorders.

It can regulate your blood pressure levels

According to many studies, just one or two cloves of garlic a day is enough to control blood pressure levels. In fact, You can also consume more garlic if your levels are very high. If you don't like the taste or smell of garlic, you can go in for supplements, which are easily available in the market today.

It can bring down your risk of heart disease

Regular intake of garlic can bring down your bad cholesterol levels, which as we all know is one of the main risk factors of heart diseases. But research has shown that it has no effect on good cholesterol. Nor does it affect your triglyceride levels, another risk factor of heart disease.

It offers protection from dementia

This food contains antioxidants that can prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia related conditions. It boosts the body’s protective mechanisms against oxidative damage and increases antioxidant enzymes in humans.

It helps you lose weight

Garlic improves digestive health and aids in flushing out toxins from your body. It ensures smooth bowel movement and helps reduce water retention. If you include this detoxifying food in your daily diet, you will definitely lose tons of weight in a healthy manner.

It boosts skin and hair health

Garlic offers protection from the effects of free radicals. It can also slow down collagen loss, which leads to loss of elasticity in aging skin. In fact, even topical application of this food can help you fight off fungal infections and get relief from skin conditions like eczema. Moreover, it is a blood purifier and regular intake can keep acne outbreaks at bay. can It can also help you get rid of fungal infections like athlete’s foot and ringworms. This amazing food can also boost hair health. If you apply crushed garlic on your scalp you will be able to prevent and even reverse hair loss.