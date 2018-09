Giloy can be called as the queen of herbs. It contains flavonoids, lignants and so on, and can help you to keep various ailments at bay. Giloy has often been referred to as ‘amruta’ and can treat gout. Here, we decide how it can be useful to you.

It can help you to enhance your digestion: It can flush out the toxins from your body and aid digestion. If you are suffering from stomach problems then giloy is a good option for you. Yes, you have heard it right! You can drink giloy juice and you will surely see the difference as your stomach problems will disappear after a few days.

It can help you to get rid of chronic fever: Did you skip your important meeting due to fever? Are you feeling tired and fatigued? Then, giloy is the answer to your questions. It is anti-pyretic in nature and can help you to increase your blood platelets and tackle dengue fever. Just have giloy and honey to tackle malaria. Do try this remedy and bid adieu to your fever.

It can help you to strengthen your immunity: It is loaded with antioxidant in nature and help you to eliminate the toxins from your kidney and liver by helping you to chuck those free radicals out of your body. Moreover, it can also deal with bacteria and urinary tract infections.

It can be beneficial for diabetics: It is a hypoglycaemic agent and can help you to manage your blood pressure and blood sugar levels. So, it is good for type 2 diabetes patients.

It can help you to boost your memory: Are you forgetful? Did you forget to make presentation for your important meeting? Did you forget to pay your electricity bill? Don't worry, we have a solution for you! If you consume giloy, it will help you to enhance the functioning of your brain and improve your memory. Ta da, you will also become attentive.

It can help you to deal with asthma: It is antibacterial in nature and can help you to tackle asthma which is life-threatening. So, just incorporate it in your daily diet.

It can help you to boost your libido: If you wish to spice up your sex life, opt for giloy. It is a good aphrodisiac and you will have a great action between the sheets if you consume it. But, don't consume it in larger quantities. Talk to your expert before doing so.