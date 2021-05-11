In the past few weeks India has been hit devastatingly hard by the coronavirus pandemic which has taken more than 215 thousand lives. India has more than 20 million coronavirus cases at the moment. The health crisis in this densely populated country is horrific leaving the rest of the world watching in disbelief. Since April 22nd India has reported more than 300000 new cases daily. Consequently the capital of New Delhi is now running out of wood for cremations. There are no hospital beds or enough oxygen for everyone suffering from Covid-19 while only two percent of the population got