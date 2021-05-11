In the past few weeks, India has been hit devastatingly hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which has taken more than 215 thousand lives. India has more than 20 million coronavirus cases at the moment. The health crisis in this densely populated country is horrific, leaving the rest of the world watching in disbelief. Since April 22nd, India has reported more than 300,000 new cases daily. Consequently, the capital of New Delhi is now running out of wood for cremations. There are no hospital beds or enough oxygen for everyone suffering from Covid-19, while only two percent of the population got their first vaccine. Also Read - 2020 has changed the healthcare landscape across the world: Outlook for the forthcoming decade

Rural parts of India are entirely neglected

It is a complete and ongoing tragedy. If the rich New Delhi situation is this severe, rural parts of India are suffering even worse. Experts of the district health department in the Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh are shocked and beyond worried after noticing higher pathogenicity and drastically higher infection rates among the citizens during the second wave of the pandemic. The latest trends there show that more than two of three family members in Prayagraj are positive, compared with the first wave with one positive member at most. There are also more and more young people with solid immunity getting infected every day. Also Read - Sweet Resolutions for the New Year

Higher pathogenicity in Prayagraj is worrying health officials

After analyzing this surge of cases with higher pathogenicity, officials have agreed that the infection index in the city is now drastically higher. They have also found that coronavirus is spreading more in urban pockets compared to Trans-Ganga and Trans-Yamuna areas. Also Read - Ashwagandha essential oil: An Ayurvedic remedy for depression and more

Uttar Pradesh has started experiencing a surge in the first week of April, and it only got drastically worse from that point. On the eight-day of April, the state reported 8,490 new cases, with half of the cases confirmed connected to the four districts of Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Varanasi. As of April 27th, the state consistently reports over 300,000 active cases daily.

India is one of the developing countries globally, so the health system always lacked some of the basic requirements – especially in the rural areas. The Covid-19 pandemic only worsened the situation. With migrants returning home from city hotspots to vote in the panchayat elections, rural Uttar Pradesh in multiple districts is overwhelmed, to say the least.

Public hospitals are under immense pressure

Indians with money living in cities can afford to visit private hospitals and get quality care. But when it comes to rural areas, private clinics don’t even exist in many of them. People can visit the Government Public Health Centres and Community Health Centres under immense pressure at this point. Critically sick people are being turned away because of a lack of hospital beds and staff to treat them. People have alternative healers and unqualified practitioners at their disposal, which is not recommended or helpful these days.

Medical revolution is underway, and telehealth is the hero

The pandemic has only deepened the problems Indian’s health care system needed to begin to solve a long time ago. Now, when it is so devastatingly evident that there is no more time to wait, a medical revolution is underway. Telehealth is on the rise, and it is here to stay.

Until recently, many people in India had no chance of getting the health care they need and deserve whatsoever. The doctor-patient ratio is tragically low, and the infrastructure is lacking in many ways. For this reason, telemedicine comes as a much-needed paradigm shift providing primary health care. Telehealth is playing a critical role – reaching out to the most distant and vulnerable parts of society. The poor Indians in far-flung villages and women who were otherwise often left to suffer from diseases.

Thanks to technological advancement in the medical field, a doctor can now test, diagnose, treat, and monitor patients remotely. Patients now have the chance to connect with medical professionals using their smartphones and seek advice no matter their distance.

High-end digital solutions used in telehealth made affordable care available for all underprivileged Indians. All they need for a consultation is an essential internet connection and a device. Integrated end-to-end solutions allow doctors to be virtually present to treat and monitor their remote patients.

Sprint Medical – Extending a helping hand for the patients in Prayagraj

Telehealth providers are doubling in India daily, and Sprint Medical is an excellent example of the future of medicine – virtual health care presently operational in Prayagrag. It specializes in telemedicine, allowing its patients to choose satellite Nurse assisted E-Clinics where the patient can walk in and get diagnosed with IoT-Connected devices, Nurse Assisted HomeDoc services when the patient can not travel to the hospital. Nurse Assisted Online Doctor Consultation where patients get full support from a trained nurse to select and navigate the consultation process; Sprint Medical helps people find the perfect doctor and easily book an appointment.

Sprint Medical is a patient-driven virtual support system that collects real-time vitals, Blood Glucose Monitoring, risk factors, red flags, EKG, and every other stats that need monitoring. Their Progonose platform makes patient care efficient and fits every patient’s unique needs, giving the underprivileged people of India much-needed peace of mind in these challenging times.