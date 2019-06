All of us feel tired at times and it is a common condition that can get resolved with a good night’s sleep or adequate rest. However, if a person continues to feel tried and worn out despite good rest, a healthy diet and regular exercise, it could be fatigue. In case of this condition, you may feel demotivated and lack the ability to concentrate.

While tiredness is a temporary condition, fatigue can last longer than six months and can be both physical and mental. A person with fatigue may look stressed and experience low energy levels. the other symptoms could be muscle pain, headache, dizziness and recurrent cold and cough at times. All of this can further lead to irritability and mood swings.

Culprits behind fatigue

The possible causes of fatigue can be divided into three categories: Lifestyle factors including physical exertion, work stress, lack of sleep, overdose of caffeine, etc.; physical health conditions including arthritis, hypothyroidism, autoimmune disorders, heart diseases, etc.; mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, and seasonal affective disorder.

Figure out if it’s fatigue

Women are also more likely to suffer fatigue than men. It is imperative to consult a doctor if the tiredness lasts for more than two weeks and the following symptoms are present:

Feeling tired all the time with no obvious reason (also known as the TATT syndrome)

Higher than normal body temperature

Unexplained weight loss and lack of appetite

Sensitivity to colder temperatures

Troubled or irregular sleep

Symptoms of fatigue often set in gradually and rather silently. You may not be aware of how much energy-depleted you are till the time you find it difficult to do your daily chores. Many a time, the symptoms may also be confused with ageing or other factors. This can delay diagnosis and treatment. Unfortunately, there is no test for diagnosing fatigue. Your body is the best indicator of this condition. For the diagnosis, your doctor will ask for a complete medical history including existing health conditions or other potential problems you may be experiencing.

Health professionals rule out other issues by asking for other health parameters such as shortness of breath, sleep patterns, hair loss, colour of the stool, etc. The patient will also be asked about his/her social situation and state of mind. Fatigue is a non-specific symptom and therefore, it is imperative to rule out other causes and conditions before reaching a diagnosis.

Combat plan

Given that fatigue could be the result of some underlying condition, the treatment depends on the possible cause. For instance, a person who is anaemic would start feeling better and energetic once the red blood cell count increases. So, figuring out the underlying cause behind fatigue is extremely important to combat fatigue. At an individual level, it is important to acknowledge that there is a problem and make lifestyle changes accordingly.

You can take some preventive measures on an everyday basis to keep this condition at bay. These small lifestyle changes can bring about significant outcomes for sure. Here is what you can do.

Stop overloading your brain with work. Slow down to pause and reflect on your thoughts. Meditation and yoga can help beat tiredness and stress. Take out time to do something that relaxes you.

Improve your sleeping habits. Avoid staying up very late and keep electronic devices away.

Laugh more often, and avoid being self-critical all the time. This can be psychologically devastating.

Set a routine for yourself, eat healthy and exercise. Include fruits and vegetables in plenty. These are naturally rich in antioxidants and can help boost immunity. Keep yourself well-hydrated.

Keep your vitals such as blood sugar and blood pressure levels under check. Take measures to prevent these conditions especially if you are someone with a family history of these conditions.

Just like anything else, the human body also needs time to rest, repair, and rejuvenate. A constant pressure cooker situation, internally and externally, can affect it adversely and lead to fatigue over time. Following the adage ‘prevention is better than cure’ will not only help us stay in good shape but also keep conditions like fatigue at bay.