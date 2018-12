Diabetes is an irreversible condition in which your pancreas fails to produce adequate amount of insulin or your body becomes unresponsive to it. Yet following a balanced diet with regular exercise can help manage your blood sugar levels effectively. Your kitchen houses the right solutions to fight diabetes. Yes, you heard us right and one of those solutions lies in coriander seeds or dhaniya seeds. are known to control diabetes. Coriander seeds tackle diabetes by discharging compounds into the bloodstream that result in insulin production, an essential for glucose or sugar regulation.

A rich source of potassium, iron, vitamins A, C, and K, folic acid, magnesium and calcium, coriander seeds are known to be the powerhouse of essential nutrients. The antibacterial properties of coriander seeds also helps to ward off cholera, typhoid, and food poisoning. Coriander seeds are made up of antioxidant properties and dietary fibre that help to improve your liver function and bowel movement.

How do coriander seeds regulate diabetes?

. These seeds have essential oils that manage blood sugar levels effectively

. Coriander seeds are known to effectively control the insulin release from pancreatic beta-cells.

. They are rich in ethanol which effectively reduces blood sugar.

. Coriander seeds improve the body’s digestive function thereby ensuring stable blood sugar levels.

How to consume coriander seeds to control diabetes?

Soak a handful of coriander seeds in water overnight. On an empty stomach, hydrate yourself with coriander in the morning. It helps to keep glucose levels in check throughout the day. It also aids in increasing your HDL (good cholesterol) and decreasing your LDL (bad cholesterol) in the blood. You can also add coriander seeds in your diet and reap their health benefits.

Word of Caution: Consult your doctor before using coriander seeds to treat diabetes. They can dramatically reduce your blood sugar levels. Therefore, you should keep a tab on your blood sugar levels at regular intervals while on this magic potion and seek expert advice.