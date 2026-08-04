Farm effect explained: Scientists find bacteria that boosts immune protection

Scientists identified nine bacteria linked to the farm effect, showing how early microbial exposure may strengthen immunity and lower childhood asthma, allergies, hay fever and eczema.

The Farm Effect.

Living on a farm could not only foster positive childhood memories but it may also boost immunity. Researchers have discovered some specific bacteria in cow sheds which could help teach the immune system to react to them without the development of asthma, allergies, hay fever and eczema.

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) identified nine species of bacteria which have played a significant role in the "farm effect" a natural protection against asthma, hay fever and eczema in children raised on farms.

Giulia Pagani of Helmholtz Munich explains, "We identified a small number of bacteria which we can now pinpoint down to the species level such as Romboutsia timonensis and Glutamicibacter arilaitensis. These gram-positive bacteria together mediate two-thirds of the entire farm effect for asthma protection and half of the effect for hay fever and atopic eczema."

Scientists examined samples of mattresses and air

The team led by the LMU Munich researchers took samples of dust from the mattresses of 1,018 rural school children in southern Germany and the air from cow sheds on 47 farms. They looked at the bacteria that were found in these environments and what this meant for the prevalence of allergic diseases.

Later researchers isolated 9 bacterial species including Romboutsia timonensis and Glutamicibacter arilaitensis which were the key species. The cow shed air microbes comprised 25 per cent of the microbes found whereas cow mattress dust had 6 per cent of microbes indicating that farm children inhale these microbes and carry them into their homes.

How farm bacteria may protect immune system

The researchers say that these bacteria are from the intestinal tract of cows that escape into the environment in their manure. The bacteria release metabolites which turn on a receptor called the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) that plays a role in controlling the immune response when exposed to children.

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Moderate activation of AhR seems to switch on anti inflammatory mechanisms which enable immune system to respond normally to innocuous substances and thus reduce the risk of asthma, allergies and eczema. But researchers say that too much activation may not have the same benefit.

Epidemiologist Markus Ege, of LMU University Hospital and the Institute of Asthma and Allergy Preventionat Helmholtz Munich Germany concludes, "Girls and boys who grow up on farms and are exposed to a wider variety of microbes have the problem far less often."

The findings of the study do not establish a cause and effect relationship but they suggest that exposure to certain farm bacteria might be a natural way to help shape the immune system in childhood. The researchers believe these findings might lead to new ways of preventing asthma and allergies without needing kids to raise on the farm.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before making decisions about allergy or asthma prevention.