The Connection Between Allergies And Monsoon: Coping With Seasonal Eye Allergies

As the much-awaited monsoon season graces our nation, bringing relief from the scorching heat, it also ushers in a host of allergies that can dampen our spirits. Among the various health concerns during this time, seasonal eye allergies take centre stage. The rising humidity and dampness in the air create an ideal environment for allergens to thrive, triggering uncomfortable symptoms in susceptible individuals. Dr Chanda Gupta, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, discusses the connection between allergies and monsoon season and check out some tips on managing seasonal eye allergies.
Seasonal eye allergy, commonly called allergic conjunctivitis, occurs when eyes come into contact with allergens such as pollen, mold spores, dust mites or pet dander. During the monsoon season, these allergens are often carried through the air and can quickly come in contact with the eyes, leading to an allergic reaction. Symptoms of seasonal eye allergy include puffiness, redness, itching, watery eyes, and a gritty eye sensation. If left untreated, they can significantly impact one's quality of life.
There are several measures individuals can take to cope with seasonal eye allergies during the monsoon season:
As the monsoon season unfolds, so does the heightened risk of seasonal eye allergies. By understanding the connection between allergies and monsoon and implementing preventive measures, individuals can minimise the impact of these allergies on their daily lives. Remember to maintain cleanliness, practise good hygiene, and seek medical advice when necessary. With these precautions in place, you can enjoy the beauty of the monsoon season while keeping seasonal eye allergies at bay.
