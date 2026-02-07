The Big Bang Theory Alum Kaley Cuoco Says She Was ‘So Depressed And So Sad’ During Her 2022 Divorce: Impact Of Seperation On Mental Health

A divorce or separation is an overwhelming experience that nobody is ready to face. However, Kaley Cuoco said, "You know what, guys, sometimes you just change your mind and that's okay."

Kaley Cuoco Mental Health: After her 2022 divorce, The Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco is finally opening up about the difficulties she experienced at the time of separation, including depression. The 40-year-old star, who recently appeared on the Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, spoke at length about her mental health journey following her divorce from Karl Cook.

Kaley Cuoco Mental Health During Her 2022 Divorce

Referring to her show, 'The Flight Attendant', which was getting premiered at the peak of her divorce settlement, Kaley Cuoco said, "I had like the crazy story when this is a handful of years ago, when I said that I was going through my divorce... It was the premiere of the second season of The Flight Attendant. I woke up that morning. I was so depressed and so sad, I couldn't even breathe, and I was just lying on the floor. I literally thought I was gonna die, I really did."

She further added, "I said, 'What am I doing?' And it was like the worst morning of my life, but knowing the night was coming, it was supposed to be the best night of my life. It's so crazy that those things sometimes happen at the same time."

Talking about one of the scariest times of her life, The Big Bang Theory star revealed that her team would step in to help her get ready for the event. In her words, "I couldn't get up. I'm like, 'I can't go. I can't go anywhere.' I just blew up my life. My life's over. I truly thought that."

The 40-year-old star, who was featured in the 8 Simple Rules, said she thought she was never going to get married again and never going to have kids, until Kaley Cuoco met her now-fiance Tom Pelphrey, just three weeks later.

'I Was Lying On That Floor In My House'

Describing the period when she hit her rock bottom during her April 2022 premiere of the HBO Max series, Kaley Cuoco said, "I knew when I was lying on that floor in my house, I thought, 'Oh my God, this is what they talk about. This is the lowest point I could get. That's, like, supposed to be the best night ever of my career, and I literally saw my soul leave my body. It still chokes me up because I can remember it so clearly, but it made me a whole new person."

You may like to read

Despite her difficult times, the 40-year-old stayed positive and advises her fellow fans, "You know what, guys, sometimes you just change your mind and that's okay... You probably didn't know I was lying on the floor before my premiere, ready to die... But it takes a long time to figure that out and a lot of forgiveness."

Impact Of Divorce On Mental Health

A divorce or separation is an overwhelming experience that nobody is ready to face. It not only affects the couple but the family as a whole, bringing stress, anxiety and other mental health issues to the forefront. The National Institute of Health (NIH) states that the psychological effects of divorce and separation can increase anxiety and depression. Some of the most common symptoms this emotional roller coaster can leave an impact on your mental health, including feelings of loss, confusion and uncertainty about the future, among many others.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com serves only for informational purposes and does not replace expert medical guidance, diagnosis or treatment options. Always consult with your doctor or qualified healthcare provider whenever you have questions about your health or medical condition.