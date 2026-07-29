"The 7-Day Fever That Isn’t Viral": How to tell leptospirosis apart from dengue & flu during monsoon

Monsoon season brings relief from heat, but it also brings a rise in infections. Leptospirosis, a bacterial disease spread through contaminated water and soil, often feels like flu or dengue in the beginning. Know the symptoms, causes, and when to see a doctor.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Chirag Tandon

Monsoon is finally here! After reeling under the scorching heatwave for months, people will now sigh in relief. But even though the season brings relief from heat and humidity, it also invites tons of illnesses worth worrying about. Monsoon creates the perfect conditions not just for lush greenery, but also for bacteria and viruses that thrive in wet, humid environments. Every year, hospitals and clinics witness a surge in patients with high fever, severe headaches, body aches, and overwhelming fatigue. Most people assume it's just seasonal flu or dengue. Some even self-medicate with painkillers or antibiotics, hoping the illness will pass in a few days.

But what if it isn't the flu? What if it isn't dengue? What if the fever you are dismissing is actually leptospirosis - a potentially serious bacterial infection that often masquerades as a common viral illness?

What Is Leptospirosis?

Unlike influenza or dengue, leptospirosis is a zoonotic disease that looks like a flu illness caused by a corkscrew-shaped bacteria called Leptospira. There are two phases of Leptospirosis: The Laptospiremic Phase and the immune Phase.

In Laptospiremic phase you will experience very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. During the Acute stage, the Leptospira bacteria enter your blood and start traveling to different organs.

That's when symptoms hit fast and feel a lot like the flu fever, chills, body aches. They usually show up anywhere from 2 to 14 days after exposure, and last about 3 to 10 days. A blood test during this time will usually pick up signs that an infection is present.

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In the second stage the immune phase the bacteria leave your bloodstream and settle in your organs. They tend to collect most in the kidneys, which filter your urine. For most people, this phase is milder, but a few develop severe Weil's disease. With Weil's, you can get internal bleeding, kidney injury, and intense jaundice that turns your skin and eyes yellow. At this point, urine tests can detect the bacteria, and blood tests will show antibodies to Leptospira.

What Are The Symptoms of Leptospirosis?

People experience high fever, Red eyes, Headache, Chills, Muscle aches, abdominal pain, Nausea and vomiting, Diarrhea, yellow skin or eyes, Rashes. Three to ten days later, you will start feeling better, and then the severe leptospirosis symptoms start showing up. During this period, you will feel Chest pain, eyes and skin turning yellow, trouble breathing, black stool, Blood in pee, coughing up blood, Red and dark spots on your skin that look like a rash.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Chirag Tandon said about Leptospirosis, it's symptoms, causes and prevention.

"Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection caused by Leptospira bacteria. It spreads through contact with water or soil contaminated by the urine of infected animals, particularly rats. Walking through flooded streets with cuts or abrasions on the feet, handling contaminated water, or exposure during outdoor work can significantly increase the risk of infection during the rainy season."

Why Managing This Monsoon Disease Is So Difficult?

One of the biggest challenges is that the initial symptoms of leptospirosis can closely resemble viral illnesses. However, a recent history of exposure to floodwater or sewage-contaminated environments should immediately raise suspicion. If symptoms appear within 2 to 30 days after such exposure, medical evaluation is essential.

Doctors diagnose leptospirosis through blood tests and may recommend additional investigations to assess liver and kidney function. Early treatment with appropriate antibiotics is highly effective and significantly reduces the risk of severe disease. Delaying treatment can result in complications such as jaundice, acute kidney injury, meningitis, respiratory distress, or a severe form known as Weil's disease.

The best prevention is to avoid contact with contaminated floodwater whenever possible, wear protective footwear, cover open wounds, maintain good hand hygiene, and seek medical care promptly if fever develops after exposure to floodwater. Early recognition and timely treatment can make the difference between a mild illness and a life-threatening infection.

Being different from flu and dengue, leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that can be treated effectively if caught early. Doxycycline and penicillin kind of antibiotic target the bacteria directly. If you start seeking medical care at the first sign of prolonged fever during monsoon, then the outcomes improve and prevent severe complications.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.