The 10-Minute Test That Saves Your Vision: Understanding Comprehensive Eye Exams

EXCLUSIVE Expert Column | The 10-minute eye test that can protect your vision. Dr. Parul Sony reveals early signs you should never ignore to save your sight.

Many only visit an eye doctor when their eyes feel uncomfortable (like when they are having trouble reading road signs), but many of the diseases of the Eye (the leading cause of blindness) do not usually produce any symptoms until it is too late. If you go to an ophthalmologist or optometrist they will usually be able to perform a complete ocular examination in about ten minutes and identify many different types of vision issues and eye diseases, as well as early signs of certain diseases of the entire body like diabetes . There is no doubt that having a comprehensive ocular exam is one of the best ways to safeguard against vision loss and improve the overall health and well-being of the body.

An ocular exam is different from a typical vision examination for glasses or contact lenses. A vision exam tests how well you can read letters on a chart, while a comprehensive ocular exam evaluates the health of your visual system. The comprehensive ocular exam examines your eye's cornea, lens, retina, optic nerve, and blood vessels; it is the only part of the body that you can actually view blood vessels and nerves directly, without any type of surgical procedure, giving you an amazing view of the health of your body.

A critical aspect of a complete eye exam is measuring your visual acuity which tells the doctor how well you can see at different distances and is also used to find out if you have any refractive errors,nearsightedness, farsightedness, asthma, or other eye problems. If not treated, even small refractive errors can lead to things such as headaches, eye fatigue, trouble focusing, and reduced productivity at work. For children, undiagnosed vision issues can hinder their ability to learn, read and do well in school.

The other major component of a comprehensive eye exam is measuring the pressure inside your eyes because it helps diagnose glaucoma. Glaucoma is often referred to as the "silent thief of sight" because it can do significant damage to the optic nerve without causing you any pain or early warning signs. Once you lose your vision due to glaucoma, you cannot regain it again. By performing a simple pressure check and optic nerve examination, your eye doctor can check for any signs of glaucoma in its earliest stage when treatment is most effective in preventing blindness.

Comprehensive eye exams are critical for identifying systemic disorders. Hypertension may produce narrow and/or haemorrhaged blood vessels at the back of your eye. Diabetes will affect small blood vessels located in the retina long before vision changes are noticed. In some situations, an ophthalmologist may be the first clinician who has a suspicion of hypertension, diabetes, thyroid dysfunction, autoimmune disorders, based solely upon findings of the eyes. Therefore, having regular comprehensive exams of your eyes is an important part of preventive health care.

Now, in the digital age, it has become even more important to perform eye exams. The increase in usage of computers, tablets, and smartphones has created an epidemic of digital eye strain and dry eye syndrome (DES). In fact, young adults may be experiencing both DES and an increase in the occurrences of visual symptoms including burning, redness, blurred vision and headaches that may be mistaken for "just" a headache. Comprehensive eye examinations can also help identify dry eye and focussing problems related to digital screens and provide appropriate treatments and lifestyle adjustments quickly.

You may like to read

Individuals over 40, in particular, should be very attentive to their eyesight. As people get older, they are at risk for developing presbyopia,the inability to see objects close-up, glaucoma, cataracts, and age-related macular degeneration. By getting a thorough eye examination on a regular basis, individuals may find a potential threat to their eyesight and receive early treatment to protect their eyesight and maintain their quality of life. Individuals diagnosed with diabetes or hypertension, or who have a family history of eye disease should have more frequent comprehensive eye examinations.

Fortunately, most comprehensive eye exams performed today are performed quickly, do not cause pain, and are non-invasive. New technology has been developed to capture high-resolution images of the retina, measure intraocular pressure accurately, and evaluate eye health efficiently and within minutes. This simple eye exam can actually be a life-saving exam that can detect serious medical conditions and preserve your eyesight.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The 10-minute test is an incredibly powerful test. While you may think it is nothing more than getting new glasses, it is a vital health screening that can help protect your eyesight, identify a threat to your eyesight, and ultimately provide information about the health of your entire body. Many types of vision loss are irreversible but can be avoided if they are detected at an early stage and treated appropriately.