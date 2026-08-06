THC-based drug eliminated PTSD nightmares in more than a third of patients, study finds

A prescription drug that contains THC was found to reduce the effects of traumatic nightmares among post-traumatic stress disorder patients by over one-third, with the patients reporting that their nightmares had vanished after ten weeks.

THC-based drug eliminated PTSD nightmares in more than a third of patients, study finds

Clinical trial results indicate that a medication with the active ingredient THC the psychoactive substance in pot weed can alleviate PTSD-related nightmares, with over a third of the participants reporting an absence of such terrifying dreams.

The results of the study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, were obtained in the framework of a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial conducted by Charit Universit tsmedizin Berlin. The researchers found that treating trauma-related nightmares with THC-containing medication can be an effective solution for patients who do not respond to conventional forms of treatment.

PTSD is a disease that often occurs due to the experience or observation of traumatic events such as combat, various violent events, natural disasters, or accidents. This disease is manifested by inappropriate and uncontrollable displays of the memory of the event, which often occur both during waking and sleep. The most alarming part of PTSD is considered nightmares, which can significantly harm the quality of life of patients.

Although antidepressants and some blood pressure drugs are sometimes used to treat PTSD-related nightmares, the efficacy of these medications can be limited. There is currently no medication approved in Germany that targets specifically nightmares caused by trauma.

To determine whether cannabis could serve as an answer to the stated need, the scientists conducted dronabinol trials to evaluate the impact of the medication on human participants. Specifically, the study used dronabinol the pharmaceutical company's compound that contains naturally occurring THC isolated in drops for oral administration. It was prescribed to more than 170 participants suffering from PTSD-related frequent nightmare disorder who were randomly divided into two groups.

During the ten-week treatment, each participant had to take either dronabinol drops or a cannabis-tasting placebo before going to bed every day. Moreover, neither the patients nor the physicians knew which of the two drops was administered to the patients, which ruled out the possibility of bias.

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By the end of the trial, patients taking dronabinol had significantly reduced their nightmare severity compared to those taking the placebo. Using an eight-point scale to measure changes in nightmare severity, patients taking dronabinol had an average reduction of 3.7 points, while those taking the placebo had an average reduction of only 2.2 points.

The results were dramatic for some patients. Over 35 percent of patients taking dronabinol stated that their nightmares had completely disappeared after ten weeks. An additional 21 percent stated that the severity of their nightmares had been cut in half.

Researchers also discovered that about five out of six patients who were given THC medication believed that their general health had improved significantly throughout the treatment period.

According to Professor R pke, the head of Charit 's Department of Psychiatry and Neurosciences, who led the research, there is preliminary evidence that THC affects the endocannabinoid system, which regulates critical physiological processes such as sleep, stress response, and emotional memory.

The experts explained that by suppressing REM sleep, the active ingredient reduces the occurrence of frightening dreams that contribute to PTSD, allowing patients to avoid reliving the traumatic experience that led to the condition.

However, the researchers argued that the treatment did not have a positive effect on all the symptoms of PTSD. They observed that though the frequency and intensity of nightmares decreased, there was no definitive evidence that dronabinol reduced the overall severity of PTSD or its associated depression.

The medication was overall tolerated well by the participants during the study. No serious adverse effects were reported; however, the incidence of some mild to moderate side effects, such as dizziness, headaches, and increased appetite, was more frequent among the subjects who received dronabinol compared to those who received the placebo.

Importantly, the researchers found that participants did not experience withdrawal symptoms after they discontinued using the drug after ten weeks of treatment. However, they note that more research is needed to establish whether the medication is safe in the case of prolonged use and whether patients develop tolerance to it in the long term.

Cannabis-based medications have been legally available in several countries to treat chronic pain and some other conditions unresponsive to traditional drugs or inadequate treatment. Germany has legalized medical cannabis through a law coming into force in 2017, which allows expanded medical and scientific use of THC-containing cannabis products.

The researchers are certain that their results are an important step toward targeting one of the most difficult aspects of PTSD. However, they note that further, larger research is needed before this specific application of dronabinol can become an established clinical practice.

If further studies confirm the medication's efficacy and safety, then the drug derived from THC may help such patients to stop suffering from constant recollections of the horrors they have experienced during their lifetime.

Disclaimer: The research presented in this article has appeared in the journal Nature Medicine. As mentioned in the study, the medication is dronabinol, a prescription drug containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). This information is provided for educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as meaning that using cannabis for medical purposes is safe or that patients should discontinue their treatment without consulting a healthcare provider.