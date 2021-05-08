Thalassemia may not sound like a familiar disease but according to the World Health Organization four million Indians are affected by the disease and over 10000-15000 children in India are born with thalassemia every year. Thalassemia is a blood disorder where the body does not make enough haemoglobin. And when there is low haemoglobin the red blood cells do not function properly. Thalassemia is a genetic disorder. And as you probably know genes decide many things about us like how we look our hair colour and much more. In the same way genes are also responsible for the passing on