Scientists Find Potential Cure For Thalassemia, Gene Therapy Ends Need For Regular Blood Transfusions

In Phase 3 clinical trial, more than 90 per cent of patients with transfusion-dependent thalassemia no longer needed monthly blood transfusions years after receiving the gene therapy.

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder (passed down through families) that leads to decreased production of hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen. People with the most severe type of the disease require blood transfusions every month for survival. However, frequent transfusion, can lead to serious complications due to iron overload and infections, especially if one's spleen has been removed. Now, scientists have developed a gene therapy for thalassemia that would do away with the need for monthly blood transfusions.

In an international Phase 3 clinical trial, 22 patients with transfusion-dependent thalassemia received the gene therapy. More than 90 per cent of them no longer needed monthly blood transfusions years after receiving the gene therapy. The study was conducted at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and even included children younger than 12 years of age. The results appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine.

At Lurie Children's, these gene therapy trials have been going on for close to a decade. The next step is moving this intervention into clinical practice that will increase access to a potential cure for patients with transfusion-dependent thalassemia, said study co-author Jennifer Schneiderman, MD, MS, from the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Lurie Children's and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

A potentially curative treatment for severe thalassemia is hematopoietic stem cell transplantation from someone who makes healthy hemoglobin, but it requires a well-matched donor, which can be difficult to find. In additional, it poses a risk for graft vs. host disease.

In the new gene therapy, the patient's own stem cells are first treated in the lab with a modified virus to add functional copies of the gene that is defective in thalassemia. Before the new cells are infused, the patients are given chemotherapy, which typically involves a hospital stay of at least four to five weeks for close monitoring for fevers, infections, and other potential complications. After the autologous stem cell transplantation, it typically takes about one month for the patients to reach transfusion-free status. Participants in this study were monitored for a range of 13 months to four years after receiving their new cells, the researchers stated.

Treatment-related adverse events included low platelets, low hemoglobin, low white blood cell count, mouth sores, fever, and hepatic veno-occlusive disease, which were typical of autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and the required chemotherapy. Four patients experienced at least one adverse event possibly related to gene therapy. Only one patient had thrombocytopenia (low number of platelets in the blood), while all other events were nonserious.

Based on the Phase 3 trial results, Bluebird Bio Inc., which sponsored the trial, has applied for the FDA review, which is expected to be completed in the summer 2022.

The signs and symptoms of thalassemia depend on the type and severity of the condition. Common signs and symptoms include - fatigue, weakness, pale or yellowish skin, facial bone deformities, slow growth, abdominal swelling and dark urine.

In some babies, signs and symptoms of thalassemia appear at birth while others develop them during the first two years of life. If your child has any of the above signs or symptoms of thalassemia, consult a doctor for an evaluation.