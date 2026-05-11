Thalassaemia can silently damage your heart: Expert warns of iron overload, heart failure and dangerous arrhythmias

Thalassaemia may silently damage the heart, expert warns: Read on to knwo how excessive iron in the system can raise the risk of heart failure and arrhythmias.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 11, 2026 7:58 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Aniruddha Mandal

Thalassaemia can silently damage your heart: Expert warns of iron overload, heart failure and dangerous arrhythmias

Thalassaemia and the Heart: Thalassaemia is often recognised as a blood disorder requiring lifelong transfusions, but what many people are unaware of is the serious impact it can have on the heart over time. Regular blood transfusions, while life-saving, can gradually lead to iron overload in the body. Since the human body has no natural mechanism to remove excess iron efficiently, this iron begins depositing in vital organs such as the heart."

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Aniruddha Mandal, CK Birla Hospitals, BM Birla Heart Hospital, said, "Cardiac complications due to iron overload remain one of the leading causes of morbidity in thalassaemia patients."

He explained that excess iron in the heart muscle can weaken its pumping ability, disturb electrical conduction, and increase the risk of arrhythmias, cardiomyopathy, and even heart failure if not identified early. What makes this particularly concerning is that the damage can progress silently for years before symptoms become obvious.

Treatment of Thalassemia.

Early Warning Signs of Heart Complications in Thalassaemia Patients

Many patients may initially experience subtle signs such as fatigue, breathlessness, palpitations, or reduced exercise tolerance, which are often mistaken as part of the underlying blood disorder itself. This is why regular cardiac monitoring is crucial in long-term thalassaemia management. Advanced imaging techniques such as cardiac MRI help assess iron deposition in the heart at an early stage, allowing timely intervention before irreversible damage occurs.

The good news is that with proper monitoring and iron chelation therapy, many of these complications can be prevented or significantly reduced. Early diagnosis, adherence to treatment, and multidisciplinary care involving hematologists and cardiologists play a vital role in improving both survival and quality of life.

You may like to read

Expert Advice on Managing Thalassaemia and Protecting Heart Health

To conclude with, Dr Mandal says that it is important to understand that managing thalassaemia goes beyond maintaining hemoglobin levels. "Protecting the heart is equally critical. Awareness, routine screening, and timely intervention can make a significant difference in helping patients lead longer, healthier lives."

Add The Health Site as a Preferred Source