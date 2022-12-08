Testicular Cancer: Heaviness In The Scrotum Can Be A Sign Your Testicles Are In Danger

Are you suffering from testicular cancer? Check out the most common and uncommon symptoms of testicular cancer, if you want to keep your organ safe from complications.

Testicular cancer, also known as testes cancer is a rare type of disease among men, irrespective of age. It is usually common among the age group 15-45. Testicular cancer can turn fatal if proper care is not taken on time. To start the treatment procedure, the most important task is to spot the onset of the disease, by understanding the various symptoms associated with it. In today's article, we will take a close look at the various signs that your body may show up when you are suffering from this chronic health condition.

The scrotum that carries the testicular is a part of the male reproductive system. They are located inside the scrotum that produces sperm and male hormones. What is testicular cancer? An abnormal growth of cells that usually starts in the testicles, is what is known as testicular cancer. This part of the body is also known as the testes. The main role of this organ is to make sperm and the male hormone called testosterone.

Signs Your Scrotum Is In Danger

An unexplained lump or swelling in either testicle Feeling heaviness in the scrotum A mild and slow ache in the lower belly or groin area An unexplained swelling in the scrotum Discomfort in the testicles or the scrotum A certain growth in the size of the breast tissues, followed by tenderness Back pain

If you ever spot or notice any of the symptoms listed above, make sure to immediately consult a doctor and get yourself checked for testicular cancer disease. Also, pain in any of the reproductive areas can be a bad sign. Therefore, one should keep a close check on how the body is reacting. Below are some of the risk factors that are associated with Testicular Cancer.

The exact cause of testicular cancer is not known. However, according to experts, testicular cancer can lead to certain changes to the DNA of the testicle cells. The change in the DNA allows the cells to grow and multiply quickly. This causes extra development of the cells in the testicle, leading to the condition.