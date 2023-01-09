Tempted To Use Old Prescriptions? Doctor Explains Why You Must Not Do It

Much of our medical knowledge comes from our past experiences. The last time your physician prescribed paracetamol, you might use it again and this time without a prescription. While over-the-counter drugs can often be taken without a doctor's written recommendation but same cannot be said for all drugs. The frequency and the time period for which the medicine has to be consumed are clearly mentioned on the prescription given by your attending doctor. Medical prescriptions do have a validity period. Consuming a prescribed drug outside that time window does come somewhere between self-medication and medication non-adherence. Sometimes it can lead to negative health outcomes.

A prescription refill is thus necessary if one is taking medicines that are not available over the counter. Not all medicines can be taken as per need, some strictly have a fixed consumption period.

There are many health conditions that share similar symptoms. Sometimes the same illness can change for good or bad. A doctor prescribes a drug accordingly and might even regulate the doses from time to time in case of a chronic condition like heart disease. Hence, it is necessary to visit your healthcare provider if similar symptoms reappear after a time gap or if you wish to resume old drugs.

When it might not be okay to use old prescriptions

Simran Rao, a woman in her early twenties suffers from PCOS. The condition is more than a reproductive concern and also has cardiometabolic consequences. Rao as a part of her treatment was prescribed the drug 'Aldactone' by her treating gynaecologist. The drug is often used to treat high blood pressure and conditions of the heart. The doctor had prescribed her take the medicine for two months and then pay him a visit for a new prescription. Failing to revisit after two months, Rao thought it wise to consume the drug for one or two more months before she could visit him again. She described how she ran into an argument with her doctor when she turned to him after three months. There were some unpleasant symptoms.

"I couldn't visit my doctor because of work constraints. I was away from my hometown and had accidentally left my prescription there. It was a mistake on my part to not connect with him virtually and clarify my doubts. Rather I thought that it would be okay to consume the drug for some more time till I could see him again during the holiday season. The reality dawned upon me when I was visiting a local physician for common flu. He warned me that I had been consuming the drug for a very long period and must check with my gynaecologist as soon as possible. By this time, I already had started getting some unusual symptoms like feeling dehydrated all the time. My doctor scolded me for not reading the prescription carefully. I learnt a lesson that day of taking my prescriptions very seriously, "shared Rao.

It can turn tricky any moment

Dr Shiv Kumar, a physician at the Esic medical college and hospital ( Bangalore) explained how a medical prescription has a limited life.

He said: "The validity of a prescription is only for the duration mentioned on it. The frequency of taking the medicine and the duration for which it must be taken is always there on the prescription. Once you are out of that time window, the same prescription cannot be used unless your doctor has directed the pharmacist for a prescription refill. Over-the-counter drugs usually don't require prescriptions and hence it is common for people to buy them without consultation. However, if there is any doubt, taking consultation is any day better."

The expert also said that even pharmacists must exercise more responsibility and check a prescription thoroughly before delivering any drug to the patient. He also explained how the practice of using leftover prescriptions can end up in serious medical situations.