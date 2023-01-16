Temperature In Delhi: Cold Wave Can Damage Your Spine And Lungs, 5 Easy Guidelines To Stay Safe

We spoke to Dr. Mayank Arora, Consultant Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, Ghaziabad, to understand what are the 5 ways to stay safe from the cold wave.

This winter season the cold temperature has become a serious call of concern as it can cause multiple complications such as severe body pain, joint pains, headaches, nausea, and more. People with already existing diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, spine issues, diabetes, and lung disorders must be more careful as they are at high risk of worsening their health condition and experiencing painful symptoms.

Cold Wave In India: Here's How To Stay Safe

Explaining the severe impact of winter on the physical and mental health of people, Dr. Mayank Arora, Consultant Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, Ghaziabad said, "Prevention goes a long way to protect our health during the winter season. Once the winter diseases get a hold of us, they can cause serious complications that can affect us for months. Therefore, it is important that we must follow certain preventive measures that can help us in protecting ourselves and our loved ones during this cold harsh season. We can take care of our health by simply following these 5 easy yet effective guidelines for the upcoming weeks:

Get Fully Vaccinated On Priority

The first step is to catch up on all pending vaccinations for kids and adults. This will boost immunity to fight against serious diseases like covid and other vaccinations like the annual flu vaccination will protect people from falling severely sick

Take Preventive Steps Indoor And Outdoor

Protect yourself by wearing warm clothes and ensure to cover your hands, neck, and feet. People should wear a mask in public places to ensure their safety and others as many viral diseases can be asymptomatic

Making Health a Priority

Keeping up with your health by eating hot and nutritious food is non-negotiable. People tend to skip exercise in extremely cold weather but that affects their physical health. It is important that they must do some easy warm-up exercises at home. But always keep in mind to stay warm and avoid rapid changes in body temperatures

Keep Others Safe

Many people go out for get-togethers and events even when they have seasonal flu. This can be very dangerous for other people and mask-wearing alone does not give complete protection. Sick people must stay at home to recover effectively and ensure the safety of everybody around them.

Keep Vigilant About Dangers

Using heaters for too long in locked spaces increases the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Therefore, some ventilation is required even in winter. People should always keep some extra food and warm clothes when they go out to protect themselves from dizziness and nausea. They should also keep checking their vehicles before any move to ensure there's no risk of failed engines in cold.