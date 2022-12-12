Telemedicine: Is Virtually Seeing Your Doctor Doing You Any Good?

When deciding whether a patient might need to go for a tele session or in-person consultation, a lot of many factors have to be considered

While telemedicine has given a better opportunity for remote monitoring of symptoms, the absence of physical examination in such a set-up puts this practice under scrutiny

What was just a convenient option, the COVID-19 pandemic made it a reality. Yes, we are talking about telemedicine. I recall the day when I incorrectly described my symptoms over a text message with my clinician, landing up receiving the wrong treatment. What was just a tongue coating was taken for an infection? Clarity only dawned when I visited him in person. Telemedicine like other modes of consultations has its advantages and flaws.

The word 'telemedicine' literally might mean healing at a distance. WHO goes on to describe it as the delivery of healthcare services, where distance is a critical factor. This is done by healthcare professionals using information and communication technologies for the exchange of diagnosis and treatment.

Who can go for telemedicine?

When deciding whether a patient might need to go for a tele session or in-person consultation, a lot of many factors have to be considered. The following are some conditions under which a remote treatment can work well for you-

When a patient's need for treatment is straightforward. For instance, a patient who might need cough syrup for a bad cough. When a clinician has full access to a patient's medical history and past reports. When the patient is technologically functional and has necessary aids that facilitate sharing of information. For instance, the fundamental need would be a good internet connection. When the doctor feels that a patient is not in much need of a physical examination When the patient has a good ability to describe symptoms and can actively participate in deciding the course of treatment.

Who must not go for telemedicine?

In the words of healthcare experts, the diagnosis is in the history and examination just supports a clinician's initial impression. While telemedicine has given a better opportunity for remote monitoring of symptoms, the absence of physical examination in such a set-up puts this practice under scrutiny. Can a checkup be completed if the clinician is not touching you? What if some symptoms are lost in poor translation? The following are some situations where teleconsultations would not be a good idea-

The patient has complex clinical needs and the treatment is not that straightforward. A patient is referred to a clinician for the first time and the doctor has limited or no information about the patient's past. When a clinician believes that you might need a physical examination. When the patient lacks a sound technology framework that facilitates this practice When the practitioner is unsure if the patient is sharing all of the relevant information and not missing out on important details When the patient might lack smart medical equipment such as an automatic blood pressure measuring machine, a sugar scale and basic things like a thermometer.

Complete telehealth is not possible

Tele-consultations have many benefits such as better management of symptoms in chronic conditions, convenience for both patient and doctor, preventing spread of infectious diseases and others but there is nothing like complete telehealth facilities. One might still need to go to the diagnostic labs for certain imaging tests and blood work. With increasing cases of cyber attacks, patient's medical data might can be misused. When it comes to life-saving care, telehealth facilities can do little.