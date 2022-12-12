- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
What was just a convenient option, the COVID-19 pandemic made it a reality. Yes, we are talking about telemedicine. I recall the day when I incorrectly described my symptoms over a text message with my clinician, landing up receiving the wrong treatment. What was just a tongue coating was taken for an infection? Clarity only dawned when I visited him in person. Telemedicine like other modes of consultations has its advantages and flaws.
The word 'telemedicine' literally might mean healing at a distance. WHO goes on to describe it as the delivery of healthcare services, where distance is a critical factor. This is done by healthcare professionals using information and communication technologies for the exchange of diagnosis and treatment.
When deciding whether a patient might need to go for a tele session or in-person consultation, a lot of many factors have to be considered. The following are some conditions under which a remote treatment can work well for you-
In the words of healthcare experts, the diagnosis is in the history and examination just supports a clinician's initial impression. While telemedicine has given a better opportunity for remote monitoring of symptoms, the absence of physical examination in such a set-up puts this practice under scrutiny. Can a checkup be completed if the clinician is not touching you? What if some symptoms are lost in poor translation? The following are some situations where teleconsultations would not be a good idea-
Tele-consultations have many benefits such as better management of symptoms in chronic conditions, convenience for both patient and doctor, preventing spread of infectious diseases and others but there is nothing like complete telehealth facilities. One might still need to go to the diagnostic labs for certain imaging tests and blood work. With increasing cases of cyber attacks, patient's medical data might can be misused. When it comes to life-saving care, telehealth facilities can do little.
Follow us on