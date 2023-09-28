Teleconsultations For Heart Health: Doctors Speak On Its Increased Usage By Patients

Telemedicine For Heart Health: Doctors Speak On Its Increased Usage By Patients

Amidst rising cases of cardiovascular problems, doctors elaborate the increased use of teleconsultation for heart health care.

Do not be fooled by the terminology, teleconsultation or telemedicine has got nothing to do with television. In the simplest of terms, it means when when doctors and patients maintain constant contact with each other to provide and receive health care. This process helps doctors track the progression of any disease and note whether or not the current treatment is working. With advancing technologies and services, there has been a recent expansion of this field and more and more patients are availing it, as per survey.

Teleconsultation For Heart Health

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) continue to be a major concern, responsible for nearly 17.9 million deaths each year globally. And World Heart Day is an annual reminder of the importance of cardiovascular health. Dr. Abhijit Paul, Medical Director at Practo, said, "Since the COVID-19 pandemic patients have become more aware and are taking heart health very seriously. According to the Indian heart association, India accounts for approximately 60% of the world's heart disease burden. However, with easy access to quality healthcare facilitated through digital healthcare, young Indians are taking a more proactive approach to managing their heart health. The rise in cardiology related teleconsultation signifies the need and growing importance of digital healthcare to manage patient's changing needs."

Increased Use Of Teleconsultations By Patients

The organisation has conducted a detailed survey which states the increased usage of teleconsultations by patients for their heart health. In the last 4 years (2018-2022)[1]*, Practo observed a 215% increase in total consultations related to cardiovascular health. During the same period teleconsultations grew by 912% and in-person consultations grew by 27%.

Since the pandemic, patients are increasingly using teleconsultations to consult doctors for the heart health. In 2018, 86% of the consultations were done in-person and 14% were done virtually. In 2022, 55% of the consultations were done in-person and 45% done virtually.

Doctor Reveals The Role Of Teleconsultation

Dr. Abhinav Chhabra, Consultant Cardiologist at Medanta the Medicity, Gurugram, Haryana, mentions, "As we approach a "Healthy & Fit Bharat", our young generation should be the primary focus. With a rising prevalence of cardiovascular problems among young adults, we need to exercise greater caution. In the current era, teleconsultation platforms have played a significant role in raising awareness about cardiovascular health and providing treatment. Most queries come from young adults concerning issues such as chest pain and ECG/2D Echo findings, as they are now more health-conscious and proactive in self-care. As primary contacts, we assist them in obtaining immediate consultations and diagnoses."

[1]*(Jan- Dec 2018 vs Jan - Dec 2022)

