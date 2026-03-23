Teen screen time patterns tied to eating and body image issues: Research

As research continues to evolve one thing remains clear, i.e., teenagers' relationship with regard to digital space today might have long-term effects on their physical and mental health in the future.

Teen screen time patterns: Hours of scrolling through social media can affect more than just sleep and focus, influencing the way young people feel about themselves and their relationship with food. A recent study conducted by King's College London showed alarming results in the correlation of problematic smartphone use and the symptomatology of the eating disorder. Analysing about 35 studies with over 52,000 people with an average age of 17 revealed no direct cause and effect relationship but they reflect one of the growing pattern that experts says may not be overlooked particularly in the adolescent development stage which is a critical phase to emotional and psychological growth.

Screen time Vs eating disorder

The study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research discovered that higher smartphone use was always consistent with increased severity of eating disorder symptoms (overeating, excessive eating and symptoms of food addiction), including those who were not diagnosed with the mental health condition.

Senior author of the study, Ben Carter, Professor of Medical Statistics at King's IoPPN stated, "Smartphones have become ubiquitous in our everyday lives. It is apparent from our study that even for people without a diagnosis of an eating disorder. The overuse of a smartphone is associated with poor body satisfaction and altered eating behaviours, resulting in a potential source of distress"

Scientists also found that there is a distinct correlation between the amount of screen time that adolescents spend and the level of dissatisfaction in their bodies which means that the amount of time that young people spend on their phones might affect the way they feel about themselves. It is important to note that the association was found to be the strongest when using smartphones for more than seven hours a day. Such exposure plays a substantial role in the probability of exposure to appearance oriented content which can lead to negative self-image and poor food habits.

Reasons teenagers are more vulnerable

Teens are a period where identity, self-esteem and body image are in the process of development. Several studies have shown that continuous exposure to filtered and idealised images on the internet may give rise to unrealistic expectations and may be the main cause of constant comparisons and dissatisfaction. To a great number of youngsters, social media platforms serve as a space where people seek validation in terms of likes, comments and appearance which makes insecurities even stronger. This setting can make certain people more susceptible to developing negative relationships with food, whether as a way of coping or reacting to perceived body image strain.

"Adolescence is a key stage of development as individuals evolve their sense of self by observing others," said the study's first author, Dr Johanna Keeler, a Visiting Lecturer at King's IoPPN. "While smartphones might present an easy way for this to happen, being consistently exposed to idealised images can lead them to compare their own appearance with these "standards", leading to poor self-esteem and appearance dissatisfaction - both risk factors for the development of an eating disorder."

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Instead of triggering panic, the findings indicate the role of awareness and early intervention. Healthcare professionals note that balancing the amount of time spent on the screen, building positive body image or encouraging open discussions about mental health can help to mitigate the possible risks. Discussing digital habits could be equally crucial as nutrition as far as the general health of the youth population is concerned.

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