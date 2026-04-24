Teddi Mellencamp health update: What expert says about using GLP-1 drugs during cancer journey

Teddi Mellencamp discusses cancer journey, weight gain from steroids and GLP-1 drugs denied by doctor while experts warn such medications may worsen side effects during treatment.

Teddi Mellencamp.

Following her cancer journey the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp is not feeling like herself after gaining weight so she tried to do something about it by getting prescribed a GLP-1 medication. In a recent episode of 'Two Ts in a Pod' that went live on Wednesday, April 22, the 44 year old star laughed about her situation stating, "I am a health and wellness coach who's dying of cancer."

Teddi Mellencamp says, 'Let me live'

Guest cohost Dolores Catania joined Teddi Mellencamp in the podcast as she explained, "And because I gained weight from the steroids [from my treatment] because I'm getting bigger from the steroids I asked my doctor if I could please have GLP-1s. And he was like, 'No!'"

Frustrated over the conversation with her doctor, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said, "Let me live!" Recalling a time when her doctor wished her to live her best life she said in the podcast, "Live my best life but I don't even get the meds I want. Live your best life? Where are my GLP-1s?"

Why Mellencamp's cohost think doctor is lying?

The 55 year old guest cohost instantly jumped on Mellencamp's side and suggested the 44 year old star get the weight loss drugs from another source. In her words, "I'm so sorry someone told you no But I don't know that I'd listen!"

Mellencamp further shared with Catania, "I mean I know people where I could get it. I have friends that do it." To which Catania offered Mellencamp to join her own weight loss journey stating, "Well I'm taking it tomorrow if you wanna start with me...I think maybe someone's lying. I don't think you are dying because if you were dying then he would've said, 'Oh, if that's what you want, sure! Take that, go do some coke and snort whatever you want!'"

Dangers of using GLP-1 drugs during cancer journey

Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Director, Surgical Oncology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi GLP-1 receptor agonists commonly used for diabetes and weight loss are increasingly being discussed among cancer patients but caution is essential.

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He warns, "During a cancer journey these drugs may worsen side effects like nausea, vomiting and reduced appetite which can already be significant due to chemotherapy or radiation"

The oncologist further went on to explain that unintended weight loss and poor nutrition can affect recovery, immunity and treatment tolerance. He adds, "There are also concerns about how these medications might interact with ongoing cancer therapies although evidence is still evolving. For patients undergoing cancer treatment any use of GLP-1 drugs should be strictly guided by an oncologist to avoid compromising overall care and outcomes."

The TV personality has been open about her ups and downs with cancer since the beginning. She was diagnosed with stage II melanoma in 2022 and Mellencamp told her fans following 17 surgeries in February 2025 that doctors found multiple tumours on her brain two of which were removed that day.

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