Teddi Mellencamp diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson syndrome: What to know about the rare skin disorder

After getting diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson sydrome, Teddi Mellencamp spreads awareness about the rare skin condition to which she calls it 'terrible rash'.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp opens up about having Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS), a skin disorder that could potentially be fatal if left untreated. The 44 year old is now raising awareness about the medical condition after experiencing an unexpected hospital visit.

Teddi Mellencamp's Stevens-Johnson syndrome

In a recent episode of her podcast 'Two Ts in a Pod', Mellencamp walks us through the symptoms she was silently battling. She said, "I thought I had the flu, and then I woke up one day and my whole body was just covered in, like, this terrible rash. Like, you can't even say it's a rash because it's almost like sores all over my entire body."

Fortunately, healthcare professionals caught the skin condition which Mellencamp was dealing with in time during her hospital stays. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star further revealed that she was treated with "injectable steroids and antibiotics".

What is Stevens-Johnson syndrome?

Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) is an acute response which typically targets the skin and mucous membranes, such as the eyes, mouth or genitals. The National Institute of Health (NIH) define it as a medical crisis since the condition may develop rapidly resulting in extensive skin damage.

Symptoms of Stevens-Johnson syndrome

The Mayo Clinic states that SJS normally starts with flu like symptoms of fever, fatigue, sore throat and body aches before the skin conditions develop. Over time patients can acquire painful red or purplish skin rashes that go over their body in a few days. The rashes may develop into blisters, which peel off the epidermal layer of the skin in sheets. It may also get to the eyes and mouth rendering it hard to eat, swallow or even open the eyes since it swells and is irritated.

Who is at risk?

According to the US health agency, the symptoms of this disease may start to appear at any time in life. It notes, "Symptoms may begin in a single age range, or during several age ranges. The symptoms of some diseases may begin at any age. Knowing when symptoms may have appeared can help medical providers find the correct diagnosis."

You may like to read

Treatment for Stevens-Johnson syndrome

According to Mayo Clinic, Stevens-Johnson Syndrome typically needs hospitalisation to be treated and patients with severe conditions are placed in burn units as the damaged skin resembles major burns. The initial stage of the treatment includes detection and cessation of the medication or trigger that caused the reaction. Following the diagnosis, healthcare professionals manage the symptoms, which helps to avoid infections and favorable healing of the skin.

Some of the supportive care to treat SJS include intravenous fluids, wound care, pain medication and anti-inflammatory medications. In other instances, specialised therapies can be deployed to delay the immune response that causes the damage of the skin. Further, the Mayo Clinic notes that the process of recovery of Stevens-Johnson Syndrome may take several weeks or even months, depending on the severity of the condition. Long term complications that some patients might face include eye complications, sensitivity to sunlight or scarring of the skin.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.