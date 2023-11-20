TAVI For High-Risk Patients: A New Lease On Life

VERIFIED

While TAVI offers numerous benefits, it is essential to recognize that no medical procedure is entirely risk-free.

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) is revolutionizing the treatment of aortic stenosis, offering a ray of hope for high-risk patients who would otherwise face the challenges and risks associated with open-heart surgery. Dr Keshava R, senior director of interventional cardiology at Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, shares how this minimally invasive procedure is rapidly gaining popularity as a safer and more effective alternative for those whose advanced age or other medical conditions render them vulnerable to the rigours of traditional surgical intervention.

Understanding Aortic Stenosis

Aortic stenosis is characterized by the narrowing of the aortic valve, a crucial gateway that regulates blood flow from the heart to the body. This ailment predominantly affects older adults and is the most common heart valve disease in this demographic. As the aortic valve narrows, it puts more burden on the heart, forcing it to work harder and causing overwhelming fatigue.

The TAVI Procedure

TAVI represents a breakthrough in medical technology, offering high-risk patients a more accessible path to recovery. This innovative procedure involves the replacement of a diseased aortic valve with a new one. Here's a brief overview of how TAVI works:

TRENDING NOW

1. Incision: The TAVI procedure commences with a small incision made in the groin.

2. Catheter Insertion: A thin, flexible tube known as a catheter is inserted through a major artery and gently threaded to the heart.

3. Valve Replacement: This catheter carefully delivers The new aortic valve to its intended location within the heart. Once in place, it unfolds, restoring the efficient flow of blood and taking over the role of the old, diseased valve.

You may like to read

4. Swift Recovery: TAVI is renowned for its speed and safety. Most patients can leave the hospital within a few days after the procedure.

Risks And Considerations

While TAVI offers numerous benefits, it is essential to recognize that no medical procedure is entirely risk-free. Potential risks associated with TAVI include:

1. Bleeding: The medical team typically manages the risk of bleeding during surgery.

2. Infection: Although infections are uncommon, they are potential complications that necessitate careful monitoring and timely intervention.

3. Stroke: The risk of stroke is a consideration, although it is generally lower than with traditional open-heart surgery.

4. Pacemaker Implantation: TAVI can affect the heart's electrical system, occasionally requiring the implantation of a pacemaker to regulate the heartbeat.

5. Valve Leakage: In some cases, there may be leakage around the new valve, which can usually be corrected through a minimally invasive procedure.