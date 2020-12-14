With so many menstrual products available in the market today – pads (both washable and disposable), tampons, reusable cups, and period-proof panties –a bloody debate has been ongoing on ‘which is better than the other’. We measured the pros and cons of the most popular menstrual hygiene products to help you choose the best option for your period. Also Read - 5 Important menstrual hygiene tips women should never neglect

Tampons

These are actually cylindrical pads made of cotton. But unlike the traditional sanitary pads, tampons are inserted into your vagina to soak up menstrual blood. Some tampons come with an applicator that helps you put the tampon inside your vagina. Tampons have a string attached to the end that allows you to easily pull them out. What's more, tampons keep your private parts from smelling foul during menstruation.

Pros

Tampons are generally so small that they easily fit in a tiny pocket, which means you can smuggle them to the bathroom conveniently. As it absorbs period flow before it can leave your body, a tampon is considered the best product to use for swimming on your period. Plus, there is no need to worry about signs of your period showing in the water. If inserted correctly, you can barely feel them and thus they offer more freedom of movement.

Cons

Inserting a tampon can be uncomfortable, especially if you’re trying it for the first time. Sometimes tampons can irritate and dry out your vagina, making it itchy and uncomfortable.

Incidents of toxic shock syndrome (TTS), a rare but life-threatening complication of certain types of bacterial infections, are reported among tampon users. However, this is primarily associated with using super-absorbent tampons, and the cases have dropped significantly as manufacturers made changes to their products.

To reduce your risk of TTS, it is advisable to use the lowest absorbency tampon. Also, make sure you change your tampon frequently (every four hours) and avoid wearing a single tampon all night.

And let’s not forget the big impact it has on the environment, with millions of tampons and their packaging ending up in landfills every year.

Pads

Sanitary pads, or menstrual pads or sanitary napkins are one of the earliest forms of menstrual hygiene. They are still widely used and preferred over other menstrual absorbents.

Pros

Pads are pretty easy to use, and you don’t have go though the painful insertion and removal process as in case of tampons. Compared to tampons, pads are also a safer choice for sleeping, given they are high-absorbency pads. Unlike tampons, pads are also not associated with toxic shock syndrome.

Cons

Pads can be visible under certain types of clothing, which can make you feel self-conscious all day. Then there is the need to get up often to make sure that it is in proper place. They tend to wrinkle up in the centre when you’re moving. Wearing a sanitary pad when you go swimming, not a good idea. (Just imagine your pad floating in the swimming pool.)

You should change your pads every three to four hours. If you keep it for too long, it can put you at risk for developing a UTI, a rash, or a vaginal infection. Like tampons, most pads are not eco-friendly.

Menstrual cups

These are flexible, funnel-shaped cup made of rubber or silicone that you insert into your vagina to catch and collect period fluid. Menstrual cups are the most modern and economical menstrual products, which promoted as eco-friendly alternative to tampons and pads. But not all cups are reusable, so be sure to read the label while buying a menstrual cup.

Pros

Cups can hold more blood than other methods, and they can be worn for up to 12 hours at a time. They come in a variety of colours, sizes, and styles. You can’t feel them once they’re in properly and result in less period smell. Plus, you can swim in them and even wear them during sex without the bleeding.

Reusable menstrual cups are those which you can rinse and wear them again. This means you save a lot of money. A menstrual cup can last for up to 10 years. This translates to less landfill waste and fewer trees being cut down to make paper-based packaging.

Cons

The pros are pretty impressive, but cups have some disadvantages as well. It’s a bit messy as you have to fish it out of your vagina using your fingers and rinse it. Some may find insertion tricky. For those who have fibroids, they may have trouble with fitting the cup.

Some cups contain latex, which can be risky for those who have a latex allergy. When not used correctly, there is a possibility of getting TTS from menstrual cups.

Take away: It is advisable to try out different options to find what works best for you. You can also choose them as per your need and the stages of your cycle.