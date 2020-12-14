With so many menstrual products available in the market today – pads (both washable and disposable) tampons reusable cups and period-proof panties –a bloody debate has been ongoing on ‘which is better than the other’. We measured the pros and cons of the most popular menstrual hygiene products to help you choose the best option for your period. Tampons These are actually cylindrical pads made of cotton. But unlike the traditional sanitary pads tampons are inserted into your vagina to soak up menstrual blood. Some tampons come with an applicator that helps you put the tampon inside your vagina. Tampons