A short nap in the mid-afternoon after lunch is part of a daily routine for many people. Is it good or bad for health? Some studies have shown that daytime napping promotes wakefulness, enhances performance and learning ability, boosts memory, lifts mood, and helps ease stress. If you didn’t get a good night’s sleep the previous night, taking a quick nap can also help you feel less tired and irritable. But make sure you’re not snoozing for more than 60 minutes as it can do more harm than good. Also Read - Women in their 30s and 40s with PCOS more likely to get heart disease: Study

Drifting off for more than one hour may increase your risk of all-cause death and cardiovascular disease, warned a study presented at ESC Congress 2020. Also Read - 5 foods that can help you sleep better

For the findings, the research team from Guangzhou Medical University, China studied available evidence on the relationship between napping and the risks of all-cause death and cardiovascular disease. The analysis included a total of 313,651 participants from more than 20 studies, out of which 39% of participants took naps. The results showed that people who took long naps (more than 60 mins) had a 30% greater risk of all-cause death and 34% higher likelihood of cardiovascular disease compared to those who didn’t take nap. Also Read - Lose weight as you sleep: These tips will do the trick

Avoid napping if you had slept more than 6 hours the previous night

According to the new study, long naps were associated with an elevated risk of death only in those who slept more than six hours per night. The risk was higher in women, who had a 22% greater likelihood of death with napping compared to no napping. Death risk rose by 17% with naps in older participants.

However, short naps (less than 60 minutes) were not associated with developing cardiovascular disease. In fact, the results suggested that shorter naps (especially those less than 30 to 45 minutes) might improve heart health in people who sleep insufficiently at night.

How napping affects the body

Some studies suggest that long snoozes may increase inflammation, which may negatively impact heart health and longevity. Long hour napping is also linked with high blood pressure, diabetes, and poor overall physical health.

If you want to take an afternoon siesta, it’s safest to keep it under an hour – said study author Dr. Zhe Pan of Guangzhou Medical University, China.

But there is no convincing evidence to encourage people who are not in the habit of a daytime slumber to making it a habit, he added.

Nothing can replace a good night’s sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep is just as important as eating healthy and exercising. Adequate sleep helps your body function at its best by regulating blood sugar levels, keeping your immune system functioning properly and decreasing stress. If you have trouble sleeping at night, try these tips.

Keep a regular sleep schedule: Set a bedtime and stick to it each night and get up at the same time each morning.

Exercise 20 to 30 minutes a day: Regular exercise can help you fall asleep easily. However, working just before bedtime may interfere with sleep. Complete your exercise about 5 to 6 hours before going to bed.

Avoid caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol: Caffeine acts as a stimulant and keeps people awake. So, avoid coffee, chocolate, soft drinks, non-herbal teas, before bedtime.

Nicotine withdrawal can make smokers wake up in the early morning and alcohol can rob people of deep sleep and REM sleep. Therefore, avoid caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol at least 6 to 8 hours before sleeping if you want a good night’s sleep. Also, have a light dinner.