There are not enough data to show that diabetics are more prone to catch Covid-19 infection than the general population. But increasing evidence suggests that the disease severity is worse in diabetics than in general population. Diabetics with additional comorbidities like heart disease and chronic lung diseases are known to be prone to more severe complications. The coronavirus infection can put one at a greater risk of complications like Diabetic ketoacidosis also known as DKA and sepsis. Diabetic ketoacidosis is a life-threatening condition that occurs when acidic substances called ketones build up to dangerous levels in the body. This happens