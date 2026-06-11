Taking glucosamine for joint pain? New study suggests it may speed up alzheimer’s progression

A new study suggests glucosamine commonly used for joint pain may be linked to faster Alzheimer's progression, highlighting the need for further research.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 11, 2026 10:22 AM IST

A team of researchers at the University of Florida reveals that a common supplement which millions of people use to alleviate joint pain may have a surprising connection to the progression of Alzheimer's disease. The findings published on 9th June in Nature Metabolismreported that people consuming glucosamine were more likely to develop dementia than people who did not use the supplement. The researchers also found some evidence that glucosamine could influence biological processes in the brain that are already abnormal in Alzheimer's.

What is glucosamine?

Glucosamine is an over the counter supplement widely available to promote joint health and relieve symptoms of osteoarthritis. As it is a commonly used medication in older people, researchers were interested in seeing if it could affect Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD).

The research team used artificial intelligence to review deidentified medical records from UF Health from 2012 to 2024. Patients with a diagnosis of ADRD or mild cognitive impairment (MCI) which is sometimes regarded as a precursor to cognitive impairment were included in the study.

Researchers found that both groups had relatively high rates of glucosamine use estimating at least 8 per cent of patients using the supplement. Once they accounted for other factors like age, sex and other demographics, the research team determined that those using glucosamine were 25 per cent more likely to develop dementia than those who did not use it.

The study also found that there was a 25 per cent greater risk of death for patients taking glucosamine who were already diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. However no such increase in mortality was seen in patients with MCI.

What did the researchers say?

Dr. Ramon Sun, senior author of the study said the results have implications for important concerns that deserve attention. He explained, "In the United States...about 7 million people live with Alzheimer's and millions more with related dementias such as Lewy body or frontotemporal dementia. A lot of these people actively take an over the counter supplement that could be making their disease progression worse." But the researchers stressed that the findings demonstrated an association and do not prove that glucosamine can directly cause dementia.

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Millions take glucosamine for their joints. This study raises a provocative question: could it be accelerating neurodegeneration in susceptible individuals? 3/3https://t.co/aRkyWpIiBfpic.twitter.com/ivzmsKCCwu Vipin M. Vashishtha (@vipintukur) June 9, 2026

How could glucosamine affect the brain?

The scientists found a metabolic pathway that attaches sugar molecules to proteins called sugar-tagging. The study found this process to be too active in Alzheimer's disease. Glucosamine can cross the blood brain barrier and contribute to these biochemical pathways. Researchers think that in Alzheimer's disease this could exacerbate existing abnormalities in the brain.

Genetically modified mice were used to demonstrate that glucosamine actually enhanced the sugar-tagging activity and exacerbated social memory impairments. When researchers reduced this acitivity memory performance was enhanced. The human brain tissue analysis also showed that there were significantly more proteins with a sugar tag in Alzheimer's patients than in healthy individuals.

What does this mean for patients?

Experts say the results should not encourage anyone to discontinue taking glucosamine without first consulting with their health care provider because these findings require further research to verify. Still the study identifies the increasing importance of metabolic dysfunction in Alzheimer's disease and the possibility of the unanticipated impact of widely-used supplements on brain health.

Disclaimer: The study shows an association, not causation. Do not stop taking glucosamine based on these findings alone; consult a healthcare professional for guidance.