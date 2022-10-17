Take Care Of Your Gut Health: It Affects Immunity And Ageing

Having a variety of bacteria in your gut may reduce your chance of developing illnesses including psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and diabetes.

Many aspects of human physiology depend on gut health, especially as we age. Read on to know all about it.

Most of us are aware of the term 'gut health' and are aware of how crucial it is to our general wellbeing. But what does it mean to have a healthy gut? Millions of microorganisms, including various kinds of viruses, bacteria, yeast, and other fungal creatures, live in our gut. There are roughly 1000 different species in all. While some of these microbes are detrimental to human health, others are crucial for a healthy body. Studies on individuals from Blue Zones throughout the world who have lived to be 100 years old have also revealed that a person's gut microbiome's structure and function affect whether or not they will live to be 100 years old in good health. Additionally, a lot of 'good bacteria' seem to be present in these people. When there is a good balance between the good and the bad bacteria and viruses, it is claimed that the gut is healthy. In other words, if your gut health is compromised, it will affect your immune system, hormones, and overall wellness. According to some studies, having a variety of bacteria in your gut may reduce your chance of developing illnesses including psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and diabetes.

Key to good ageing

Studies suggest that keeping your gut healthy is the key to good ageing. Our gut instinct drives everything. It helps our meals break down, absorbs nutrients, and uses those nutrients to fuel and sustain our body. Therefore, if our immune system isn't working correctly and our gut is out of balance, it will be harder to sustain good health and healthy ageing. In our stomach, our body gets rid of metabolic waste and contaminants. However, if we have a bad digestive system, our body will struggle to get rid of those toxins. As a result, people have symptoms including headaches, constipation, joint pain, etc.

The following are some suggestions to enhance gut health, increase immunity, and slow ageing:

Eating an assortment of fruits, vegetables, and legumes

Due to their high fiber content, fruits and vegetables are the ideal food sources for a healthy microbiome. Certain bacteria in our stomachs may break down fiber, which promotes the growth of those bacteria. Both legumes and beans are high in fiber. For instance, bifidobacterial are advantageous bacteria because they may reduce intestinal inflammation and improve gut health. Bifidobacterial levels are increased by consuming foods like apples, artichokes, blueberries, almonds, and pistachios, it has been demonstrated.

Regular Exercise

The bulk of the bacteria in our stomachs are symbiotic, which means that both of our bodies and these microorganisms work together to promote each other's health and growth as well as many biological processes. They produce vitamins, fatty acids, and amino acids that are essential for a number of bodily functions, such as digestion, mood regulation, and immune system health. Regular exercise speeds up the process, broadening the range of microbial species in the stomach and encouraging the development of bacteria.

Limit your alcohol intake

Excessive drinking may have a negative influence on your microbiota as well. Regular alcohol intake is linked to gastritis, an uncomfortable intestinal inflammation. Such inflammation can lead to bacterial infections, ulcers, persistent discomfort, heartburn, and more. In addition, drinking too much is connected to intestinal inflammation, which is a sign of an unhealthy gut. Research suggests that this kind of inflammation might alter the balance and performance of the microbiome.

You may like to read

Probiotics

By restoring the gut microbiome's equilibrium and adding advantageous capabilities, probiotics may reduce or prevent gut inflammation as well as other intestinal or systemic disease patterns. Elderly individuals may benefit greatly from probiotics, particularly in terms of infection prevention and maybe also in the prevention of a variety of age-related illnesses.

Using Natural Supplement

To ensure that we perform and operate at our best, it is crucial to ensure that our body has enough quantities of vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and even bacteria. Numerous supplements, such as glutathione, magnesium complex, NAD+ booster, alpha ketoglutarate, probiotics, colostrum, and omegas, support our body's ongoing management of this metabolic network and ensure that no bodily functions are hampered by a shortage of a necessary component.

The last word

In conclusion, the billions of bacteria that live in your intestines are essential to your health. While higher fiber foods like fruits, vegetables, seeds, beans, and nuts, along with regular exercise, may help maintain a healthy gut microbial balance as we age, contemporary diets high in fatty, salty, or sugary processed foods may harm the ageing gut. As a result, it might be an indication of a number of chronic diseases. Many aspects of human physiology depend on gut health, especially as we age since the gut microbiota has a big impact on our longevity and how quickly we age. The good news is that age-related cognitive decline can be prevented by using modern supplements.

(This article is authored by Mr Darshit Patel, Chief Scientific Officer, Decode Age)