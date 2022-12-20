Takayasu Arteritis: Causes, Symptoms And Cure

Dr Vikram Reddy Aerra shares symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of Takayasu Arteritis.

Takayasu's arteritis (TA) is an inflammatory disease affecting Aorta, a major blood vessel in the human body and its branches. Although the cause is largely unknown, it is thought to be immune-mediated. There is an element of a genetic predisposition to the disease, and the presence of HLA B52 has been associated with an increased risk for this disease. Immune-mediated mechanisms have also been suggested as a cause of TA, where antibodies are produced against one's arteries. Artery, or the blood vessel wall, is made of 3 layers with muscle and elastic fibres, and TA involves all three layers. Lesions, typically called skip lesions, result either in areas of thickening and occlusion of the arteries or areas of weakening of the wall resulting in increasing size called aneurysms. Dr Vikram Reddy Aerra, Sr. Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, shares symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of Takayasu Arteritis.

Symptoms

Though it is difficult to make an early diagnosis of this disease, some common symptoms are:

Persistent low-grade fever Body pains Fatigue Joint pains Unexpected weight loss

Typically these patients see multiple physicians before a definitive diagnosis is made. In addition, some of the patients are referred for Psychiatric evaluation due to vague symptoms they present with.

TA at a later stage is diagnosed based on the evaluation of symptoms and clinical findings of a patient. Almost all symptoms are due to occlusion of medium and large-size arteries. Symptoms depend on the area/organ involved in the disease.

The most common presentation is absent pulses in the upper limbs. It is seen in 90-95% of patients.

High blood pressure is seen in 50-75% of people affected by TA due to the involvement of arteries supplying to kidneys.

Brain Strokes and Persistent headaches are signs of involvement of arteries supplying to the brain. There can be visual loss due to retinal involvement.

Cardiac manifestations are common in TA. They can present with heart attacks, heart failure and Valve leaks. Some of the patients present with dilatation of the aorta, called aneurysms.

Absence of pulses in upper limbs. The blood pressure difference between upper limbs, muscle fatigue in limbs, Vision disturbance and heart valve leaks.

Diagnosis

Currently, there is no single serological test for TA, and the role of Inflammatory markers is still being evaluated. Inflammatory markers like Erythrocyte Sedimentation ratio (ESR) and C Reactive Protein (CRP) levels are usually done. They are elevated only in 56% of individuals with TA. A recent study showed elevated Interleukin IL 6.

Once a patient is diagnosed with TA, a comprehensive radiological evaluation using Ultrasound, CT Angiogram, MRI scan and PET (Positron Emission Tomography) is done to evaluate the changes in the arterial wall, areas of occlusions and dilatations and extent of involvement.

For example, on CT angiography, one can find thickening of the arterial wall, thick calcium deposition, scarring and areas of aneurysm formation. The treating physician decides what radiological test a patient needs based on the organs involved.

Medical Treatment

12-20% of patients who have self-limiting illnesses may not need Immunosuppressive therapy Prednisolone, a steroid drug, is the first line of treatment given at starting dose of 1mg/kg/day for 2-3 months. The amount is tapered off once the disease activity improves. ESR and CRP levels monitor the response and diagnose the relapses.

Relapses are common and can be seen even when markers are not elevated. In cases of relapses, alternative immunosuppressive agents are added. These drugs include Methotrexate, Cyclophosphamide, Azathioprine and Mycophenolate mofetil.

Endovascular Treatment is done in patients who present with blocked arteries and are suitable for stenting.

Surgical Procedures Include

Resection and bypass of the involved arteries using artificial grafts, heart bypass surgery, Valve replacements and aneurysm repairs. Overall results suggest that open surgical treatment can be done with minimal risk.

Survival depends on the extent and areas of involvement. These patients require regular follow-up, treatment modifications if disease activity relapses, and patient and family counselling to reassure them.