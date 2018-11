We all know what obesity means. But do we really understand it? Do we really know what is obesity? We see it all around us, some of us even mock it – but we need to grasp the suffering which comes with morbid obesity. “Only then will we truly be aware of the pandemic of obesity. Doctors use a measure called Body Mass Index (BMI) to determine whether a person is obese. Your weight in kgs divided by the square of your height in meters gives you this index. For Asians, a BMI between 18.5 and 23 kg/m2 is normal. As you start exceeding this cut off, not only do you notice unsightly bulges (love handles, thunder thighs, double chin and whatnot), but you also become lethargic,” says Dr Jaydeep H Palep, Director and Head Department of Bariatric and Minimal Access Surgery, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai. Here, Dr Palep tells you how to overcome it. Don’t miss these instructions and stay fit and fine. Do this today!

Opt for a well-balanced diet

The basic premise of any successful weight loss regime is diet and exercise – both together. Our body not only needs the right amount of proteins, carbohydrates and fats but also some amount of regular exercise. Proteins are the building blocks of life and form the basis of any healthy diet. For weight loss, increase the protein content in each meal. Eggs, chicken breast, turkey and fish are all healthy sources of proteins. Vegetarians often worry about protein in their diet. Sprouts, black gram, green gram, chickpeas, kidney beans, cottage cheese, tofu and yoghurt – there is a world of options out there for everyone! Limiting carbohydrates and fats in your diet is the second key element in a weight loss diet. Have a good protein and fibre rich breakfast, so you don’t feel hunger pangs all day. Include salads and yoghurt-based meals in your lunch. There is saying that breakfast like a king, lunch like a common man, dinner like a poor man. Have a very limited amount of food at night as your body doesn’t need any energy post dinner. Most of us make the mistake of filling the stomach at dinner as in the long run, this is what piles on the inches.

Exercise regularly

Set 30-45 minutes aside each day for exercise. Yes, we all have a busy schedule, but taking out a small amount of time for exercise is critical. It is for your health. Any exercise regime can work well if done regularly and correctly, be it gymming, swimming, yoga, dancing – the key is to persist. Warm up before exercise, and cool down after for best results. See to it that you stay in top shape and lead a healthy life.