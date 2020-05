Stress is a part of modern life. Thanks to a hectic lifestyle and a race to accomplish unrealistic deadlines, many people suffer from some degree of stress. But when it takes on a severe form, it can lead to many unwanted health conditions. This induces what is medically called stress induced arthritis. It is basically rheumatoid arthritis that is triggered by stress and anxiety. Also Read - Rheumatoid arthritis and workouts: These exercises will help alleviate the symptoms

Stress is the most common cause of inflammation, which leads to arthritis. Aches and pains are also common symptoms of stress. But when you suffer from chronic stress, this may take on a serious form. Stress contributes significantly to the development of autoimmune diseases, which makes the body's immune system produce antibodies that attack the body's healthy tissues instead of fighting infection. Arthritis, as we all know, is an autoimmune condition. In conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, the antibodies attach to connective tissue within the joints. This leads to pain, stiffness and swelling. It can go on to cause permanent joint damage if you don't take care immediately. Autoimmune diseases are mostly incurable. But you can manage the symptoms and delay progression.

Symptoms of stress induced arthritis

If you suffer from this form of arthritis, you will experience symptoms that are common to other types of arthritis. Stiffness in your joints, painful and swollen joints and morning stiffness are common. You may also get tired easily and have fever from time to time. Other symptoms of this condition are unexplained loss of appetite, weight loss, numbness and tingling of limbs and insomnia. Anxiety attacks and difficulty in breathing are also common.

Dealing with stress induced arthritis

Besides consulting your doctor, there are a few other things that you can do to deal with the symptoms of this condition. Let us see what they are.

Exercise regularly

If you are in pain, it is natural that you may not want to exercise daily. But if you can force yourself to do so, you will be surprised to see the difference that it makes. Take up some low impact exercises like walking, swimming, yoga or aerobics. This will give you relief from your arthritis pain and improve flexibility in your joints. You can also take up a bit of weight training. But if you find that your pain increases because of your workouts, stop immediately and consult a doctor.

Avoid stress

Try to be relaxed and calm. This will improve your condition significantly. You can try yoga and some meditation techniques for this, listen to music, read a good book and do some breathing exercises. If you can manage your stress, your condition will automatically improve.

Follow a healthy diet

This is important because it will boost your overall health and help you deal with the challenges thrown up by arthritis. Include a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet. Make sure your meals are nutritious and balanced. Avoid processed and fried foods and try to go easy on sugar. All this will make a significant difference to your health.