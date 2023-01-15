Symptoms of Chest Congestion In Babies And Home Remedies To Treat Them

Symptoms of Chest Congestion In Babies And Home Remedies To Treat Them

Dr. Naveen Prakash Gupta, Senior Consultant Neonatology, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Saket, New Delhi, explains it all.

Chest congestion is a very common health condition that most babies suffer from, especially during the colder months. This health condition is usually harmless, but it can sometimes be uncomfortable, causing a stuffy nose and noisy or rapid breathing. As IMD is predicting an upcoming cold wave in the Northern region of India in the upcoming days, it is important that a parent should keep their babies safe from the various health conditions that cold waves can bring. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr. Naveen Prakash Gupta, Senior Consultant Neonatology, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Saket, New Delhi.

Symptoms of Chest Congestion In Babies

Chest congestion in babies is very common during the winter season. The condition can leave the baby suffering from severe chest discomfort and pain. This is why it is important that a parent should understand the signs of this health condition and get the treatment started as early as possible to help the child suffer less. Some of the symptoms may include --

Blocked nose Noisy breathing especially at night Persistent cough Sometimes running nose and Watery eyes Fever (if flu is there) Sometimes pain in the throat

Simple Home Remedies To Treat Chest Congestion

Dr. Gupta suggests consulting a doctor immediately when any of the above-noted symptoms appear for a longer period. In normal cases, the illness will subside in 3-4 days. Sometimes, the symptoms can turn severe, and the baby is required to be put on antibiotics. But this is not the case all the time. Sometimes, visiting a doctor is not needed and this is the time when parents must follow certain home remedies to help the baby cope with the symptoms. Below is a complete list of things that a parent should do:

Keep monitoring the temperature of the baby Give paracetamol only when there is a fever Steam inhalation (from a distance for newborns and infants) Do suction the nose when there are visible secretions in the nostrils (There are nasal aspirators available in the market) Adequate hydration is a must. For neonates, continue breastfeeding. If the mother is having a viral infection, she can continue breastfeeding. She should wear a mask while feeding. You can put saline nasal drops. Many times there is nasal block only (due to dryness in the air) and there is no infection. Saline nasal drops work best in such cases.

Many parents have questions regarding vapor rub. Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Gupta said that whether they should put vapour rub on the chest or feet of their neonate or infant (less than 1 year).

The ingredients (Camphor, Menthol, Eucalyptus oil) can be irritants, causing the body to produce more mucus. Since infants and young children have much narrower airways, this increased production of mucus can obstruct the airways leading to more problems.

So their use should be avoided especially in children less than 2 years of age.

You may like to read

Doctor's Suggestion

According to Dr. Gupta, the best way or the best treatment option for chest congestion in babies are:

Saline water nasal spray Gentle suction with rubber bulb (Nasal aspirator) Steam inhalation Warm drinks Maintaining hydration

Dr. Gupta suggests that in case of any breathing difficulty, a parent must immediately go to the nearest hospital emergency without any delay.