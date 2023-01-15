Symptoms of Chest Congestion In Babies And Home Remedies To Treat Them

- Health A-Z
Chest congestion is a very common health condition that most babies suffer from, especially during the colder months. This health condition is usually harmless, but it can sometimes be uncomfortable, causing a stuffy nose and noisy or rapid breathing. As IMD is predicting an upcoming cold wave in the Northern region of India in the upcoming days, it is important that a parent should keep their babies safe from the various health conditions that cold waves can bring. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr. Naveen Prakash Gupta, Senior Consultant Neonatology, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Saket, New Delhi.
Chest congestion in babies is very common during the winter season. The condition can leave the baby suffering from severe chest discomfort and pain. This is why it is important that a parent should understand the signs of this health condition and get the treatment started as early as possible to help the child suffer less. Some of the symptoms may include --
Dr. Gupta suggests consulting a doctor immediately when any of the above-noted symptoms appear for a longer period. In normal cases, the illness will subside in 3-4 days. Sometimes, the symptoms can turn severe, and the baby is required to be put on antibiotics. But this is not the case all the time. Sometimes, visiting a doctor is not needed and this is the time when parents must follow certain home remedies to help the baby cope with the symptoms. Below is a complete list of things that a parent should do:
Many parents have questions regarding vapor rub. Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Gupta said that whether they should put vapour rub on the chest or feet of their neonate or infant (less than 1 year).
The ingredients (Camphor, Menthol, Eucalyptus oil) can be irritants, causing the body to produce more mucus. Since infants and young children have much narrower airways, this increased production of mucus can obstruct the airways leading to more problems.
So their use should be avoided especially in children less than 2 years of age.
According to Dr. Gupta, the best way or the best treatment option for chest congestion in babies are:
Dr. Gupta suggests that in case of any breathing difficulty, a parent must immediately go to the nearest hospital emergency without any delay.
