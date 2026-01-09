Swollen Feet To Back Pain: 5 Unusual Signs of Kidney Damage You Should Look Out For

Kidney Damage Symptoms: From swollen Feet to back pain, here is what happens when your renal health is at risk. Read on to know how to keep the kidneys healthy.

Kidney Damage Symptoms in Legs and Hands: 7 Clear Signs Your Kidneys Are Not Functioning Properly

Kidney Damage Symptoms: Our kidneys work tirelessly throughout the day by flushing excess body waste via urine. It also helps balance electrolytes, and produce hormones that maintain our blood pressure and red blood cell production. But what happens when this organ is at risk or develops issues? In this article, we take a close look at our renal function and how damaged kidneys can make it difficult for the body to work properly.

What Happens When The Kidneys Stop Working?

When the kidneys stop functioning properly or faces threats, the body sends certain signals. In case if someone ignores these signs for a long time, it can lead to other serious health threats. Some of the common signs and symptoms include:

Signs of early kidney damage mostly appear in the morning, like swelling, tiredness, changes in urine and persistent nausea.

Unexplained Facial Puffiness

If you wake up with puffy eyes or facial swelling, then the reason behind it is not always midnight swelling or lack of sleep. When your kidneys are not able to filter protein properly, then that protein starts to leak in your urine and causes fluid retention. Consistent puffiness can be a sign of kidney damage that you should not ignore.

Extreme Tiredness or Fatigue

Feeling low energy or tired, even after having a proper sleep, then you need to be concerned about it, as it can be a symptom of kidney disease. These conditions occur when your kidneys are not able to filter out waste properly, and toxins start to build up in your body, which makes you feel weak and tired.

Swollen Ankles or Feet

If you notice swelling in your feet and ankles, then it is because of kidney damage. When flavour starts to build up because of electrolyte imbalances. If the swelling is consistent, then you need to consult your doctor because ignoring these signs can lead to further damage.

You may like to read

Foamy or Bubbly Urine

Your urine in the morning can tell a lot about your kidney health. If you notice it excessively, it is formy and bubbly because it shows no presence of excess protein, which can lead to kidney dysfunction. If this problem happens occasionally, then it's harmless, but if it is consistent, then it's a matter of concern.

Nausea or Vomiting

If your kidneys are damaged, toxins and waste products will start to build up in your blood, causing nausea, vomiting, or a metallic taste in your mouth. And you mostly notice it before eating. If the problem is frequent and consistent, then you need to consult your doctor.

How To Protect Your Kidneys?

Here are some steps that you need to follow in order to keep the kidneys safe and protected:

The first mantra to keep the kidneys healthy is to ensure that you are drinking enough water. Proper hydration is the first thing to do Avoid consuming too much salt. Excessive salt intake can damage the kidneys. Make sure to follow a healthy diet routine. Eat more greens to keep your body clean and healthy. Manage your blood sugar levels and blood pressure count. Avoid taking painkillers and unnecessary medicines.

Morning is the best time to notice the symptoms that your body shows. If you are facing the problem of. Puffy eyes, foamy urine, or unexplained tiredness don't deny it; you might be asking for help.

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.