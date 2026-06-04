Swollen feet, fatigue and changes in urination: Signs diabetes and high blood pressure have completely damaged your kidneys

Did you know diabetes and high blood pressure can quietly damage your kidneys? Here are the most common warning signs you should never ignore.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 4, 2026 10:20 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Ankita Dilip Patil

Diabetes and high blood pressure induced kidney damage symptoms you should never ignore

Diabetes and high blood pressure are becoming very common in India. Many people do not know that these conditions can quietly harm their kidneys. This can lead to health problems, a lower quality of life and a lot of financial stress.

Our kidneys act like a filter for our body. They remove waste, balance fluids and control blood pressure. When blood sugar levels stay high for a time the small blood vessels in the kidneys get damaged. This reduces their ability to filter blood properly. This condition is called kidney disease. It is one of the common causes of kidney failure worldwide.

How Diabetes and High Blood Pressure Affect Kidney Health

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Ankita Dilip Patil, Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician Prakriya Hospitals, Bangalore, explained that uncontrolled high blood pressure also puts pressure on the delicate blood vessels in the kidneys. This leads to scarring and loss of function. Sometimes detected or hard-to-control high blood pressure may be the first sign of a kidney problem.

High blood pressure often causes no symptoms. Regular screening is very important.

The risk of kidney disease is even higher in people who have both diabetes and high blood pressure. This is especially true if these conditions are not well controlled. Other factors like obesity, smoking, getting family history of kidney disease and heart disease can also increase the risk.

Early Symptoms of Kidney Disease You Should Never Ignore

One of the challenges with kidney disease is that it often progresses silently. Many people feel completely healthy while their kidney function gradually declines. As kidney damage advances symptoms may include:

Swelling of the feet Tiredness Loss of appetite Nausea Breathlessness Difficulty concentrating Changes in urination In cases kidney failure may require dialysis or a kidney transplant.

Kidney disease also affects finances. Ongoing medical care, medications, specialist consultations, and hospital stays can be very costly. As the disease progresses, the costs of dialysis and transplantation can become substantial.

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How to Prevent Kidney Damage If You Have Diabetes or Hypertension

The good news is that kidney damage can often be prevented or slowed with detection and proper management. For people with diabetes maintaining blood sugar control through a healthy diet, regular exercise and prescribed medications is crucial.

Controlling blood pressure is equally important. Patients should:

Take medications regularly Limit salt intake Stay physically active Monitor their blood pressure at home

Excessive use of certain painkillers called NSAIDs can damage the kidneys and worsen blood pressure. Examples include Ibuprofen, Naproxen and Diclofenac. Always consult your nephrologist before starting any medicine or supplements.

Regular screening is vital for individuals with diabetes and hypertension. Blood and urine tests can detect kidney damage early and help monitor progression over time. While kidney disease often cannot be reversed modern treatments can significantly slow its progression when started under the guidance of a nephrologist.

Preventing and slowing kidney disease is not beneficial for health but also far more cost-effective. It reduces healthcare expenses, productivity losses and the need, for treatments.

Protecting your kidneys starts today. Small lifestyle changes, regular screening and good control of diabetes and blood pressure can help preserve kidney health and improve quality of life for years to come.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. If you experience persistent fatigue, low energy, or suspect any other signs mentioned-above, consult a qualified healthcare professional for proper evaluation and treatment.