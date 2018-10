Factors like overuse, surgery, or pregnancy can cause swollen feet. Though, it is temporary and not so serious. However, it can be bothersome. So, you will have to take appropriate measures to tackle it so that you can resume your daily activities.

Were you unable to attend your meeting as your feet were swollen? Is it affecting your productivity? Is it robbing your peace? Don’t fret, we tell you the causes of it. So, just be alert and take immediate action.

But, beware! If you experience other symptoms like the discharge of pus, bumps, and so on, along with swollen feet, they might indicate that you are suffering from some serious health condition. So, don’t ignore it.

If you notice that your feet are swollen, you may exhibit symptoms like chest pain, tightness and pressure, inflammation in the affected area, shortness of breath and so on. So, watch out for these causes and seek immediate treatment.

Drinking alcohol can lead to swollen feet

Since your body retains more water after drinking you may experience swollen feet. If the swelling occurs frequently after drinking alcohol then it might indicate that there is a problem with your liver, heart and kidney. So, avoid doing so.

Treatment

• You should drink a lot of water

• You can soak your feet in the water

• You should reduce your salt intake

The weather can give a tough time to your feet

Since your veins expand as part of your body’s natural cooling process your feet may swell. Your veins aren’t able to bring blood back to the heart due to which the fluid can get collected in your feet and ankle. Hence, you may experience swelling.

Treatment

• You should drink enough water

• You should wear the right shoes which will allow your feet to breathe

• You should do simple exercises like walking

Your feet may swell due to edema

It is a common condition where excess fluid gets trapped in the tissue of your body. This results into swelling and puffiness of the tissue directly under your skin in your feet.

Treatment

• You should reduce your salt intake

• You should wear support stalking

• You should consult your doctor for medical attention