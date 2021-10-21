Switching to E-Cigarettes Doesn't Help Smokers Stay Off Cigarettes: Study

Quitting is the most important thing a smoker can do to improve their health but switching to e-cigarettes can make you more likely to relapse, says a new study.

Electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, are often recommended as a safe alternative to regular cigarettes for smokers who are trying to overcome their nicotine addiction. But researchers are divided on promoting e-cigarettes as a quit smoking aid. Some argue that e-cigarettes contain potentially harmful substances, including nicotine, lead, and cancer-causing agents. In a new study published in the latest online issue of JAMA Network Open, researchers from the University of California have concluded that switching to e-cigarettes don't help smokers stay off cigarettes, instead it makes them more likely to relapse.

E-cigarettes are battery-operated devices that heat a liquid made of nicotine, flavorings and other chemicals to make an aerosol. The US CDC suggests that e-cigarettes have the potential to benefit adults who are unable to quit smoking if used as a complete substitute for regular cigarettes and other smoked tobacco products. But the FDA doesn't approve e-cigarettes as a quit smoking aid.

According to the new study, individuals who quit smoking and switched to e-cigarettes or other tobacco products were more likely to relapse, and their risk of returning to smoking over the next year increased by 8.5 percentage points compared to those who quit using all tobacco products.

"Quitting is the most important thing a smoker can do to improve their health, but the evidence indicates that switching to e-cigarettes made it less likely, not more likely, to stay off of cigarettes," said first author John P. Pierce, Distinguished Professor at the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, as quoted by Science Daily.

The study was jointly conducted by the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science at University of California San Diego and UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center.

Some important highlights from the study

For the study, the research team followed 13,604 established smokers between 2013 and 2015 over two sequential annual surveys to explore changes in use of 12 tobacco products.

At the first annual follow up, 9.4% of them quit smoking. While 62.9% of these individuals remained tobacco free, 37.1% were using another form of tobacco including e-cigarettes.

According to the researchers, non-Hispanic white, and those who have higher incomes, have higher tobacco dependence scores and view e-cigarettes as less harmful than traditional cigarettes were more likely to switch to e-cigarettes.

At the second annual follow up, the researchers found that individuals who switched to e-cigarettes or other tobacco products were more likely to relapse compared to those who had quit all tobacco, by a total of 8.5 percentage points.

Among individuals who abstained from all tobacco products, 50% were considered to have successfully quit smoking at the second follow up as they were 12 or more months off cigarettes. In comparison, 41.5% of former smokers who switched to any other form of tobacco use, including e-cigarettes, stayed quit for the same period.

Interestingly, individuals who switched to other forms tobacco were also more likely to attempt to quit again after the relapse and be off cigarettes for at least three months. A follow-up survey may be help confirm whether this is a pattern of chronic quitting and relapsing to cigarette smoking, or whether it is part of progress toward successful quitting, the researchers noted.

