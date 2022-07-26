Swine Flu Virus Can Exacerbate Chronic Illnesses In Patients, Say Experts

People Suffering From Chronic Diseases Might Be Susceptible To Swine Flu Complications

In light of the swine flu viral in Maharashtra, experts say that certain people are more vulnerable to this disease. Read on to find out all about the impacts of this virus.

The H1N1 virus also known as Swine flu is a new strain of the Influenza virus. the symptoms of Swine flu are very similar to Influenza. The origin has been traced back to pigs but the transmission takes place from one person to another. The first discovery of this virus was made in 2009. It was declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2010. This virus can spread during normal flu season just like any other flu virus.

Swine flu cases are recently on the rise in Maharashtra. The city of Mumbai has recorded almost 62 cases this year including the neighboring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad. The health department of Nashik has reported 15 more cases today. Two people have also succumbed to the HINI influenza virus last week. Experts have recently stated that Swine flu can indeed affect other organs of body; it can have different symptoms on different organs. Wearing a mask could protect people from this virus.

Unusual Symptoms Of Swine Flu

Under normal circumstances, people who get infected with the Swine flu virus have mild symptoms. They do not usually require antiviral drugs or medical care and the highest probability is that they will recover in less than 2 weeks. But, for people who have low immune system resulting from various reasons, the severity of the Swine flu virus might be very high. It could also be fatal for those people. Aside from severe infections, this virus can also make chronic health problems worse. People with asthma problems might experience more frequent asthma attacks while they have the flu, people with chronic congestive heart failure may have worsening of this condition because of Swine flu. It can cause complications like pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus infections and ear infections. The list below includes the groups of people more likely to get flu-related complications if they get sick from influenza.

TRENDING NOW

Children younger than 5, but especially children younger than 2 years old

Adults 65 years of age and older

Pregnant women

People With Medical Conditions Are Also At Risk

Swine Flu can exacerbate chronic conditions in patients or it can also infect patients who are suffering from chronic diseases like:

Asthma

Neurodevelopmental and neurological conditions like disorders in the spinal cord, brain, peripheral nerve and also muscle

Neurological and neurodevelopmental conditions including disorders of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerve, and muscle such as cerebral palsy, epilepsy, stroke, intellectual disability, moderate to severe developmental delay, muscular dystrophy, or spinal cord injury

Chronic lung disease

Heart diseases

Blood disorders

Endocrine disorders like diabetes mellitus

Kidney disorders

Liver disorders

Metabolic disorders

Weakened immune system due to disease or medication

People younger than 19 years of age who are receiving long-term aspirin therapy

RECOMMENDED STORIES